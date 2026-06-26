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English NewsSportsFootballWatch: Towering Lionel Messi Statue Sparks Global Internet Debate Over Design Flaws

Watch: Towering Lionel Messi Statue Sparks Global Internet Debate Over Design Flaws

Local authorities intended the monument to stand as a historic celebration of the nation's greatest sporting icon, but digital commentators have spent days picking apart its aesthetic execution.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 26 Jun 2026 09:47 AM (IST)

Lionel Messi, Argentina's football legend, continues to illuminate the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 in North America, a massive new tribute erected in his homeland has ignited a wildly different kind of firestorm across the internet.

A colossal 85-foot monument dedicated to the legendary forward has been officially unveiled on the outskirts of Cutral Co, a remote oil-producing hub situated in the windswept southern plains of Argentina's Patagonia. Forged from an astonishing 70 tonnes of iron and steel, the gigantic installation depicts the iconic playmaker on his knees, staring across Route 22 to greet passing long-distance truck drivers and motorists.

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However, despite local pride and the sheer architectural ambition behind the project, the statue has faced intense scrutiny and widespread mockery from football fans on social media.  

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The Online Backlash

Local authorities intended the monument to stand as a historic celebration of the nation's greatest sporting icon, but digital commentators have spent days picking apart its aesthetic execution.

Many critics have highlighted a stark contrast in artistic detail across the structure. While the face, hair, and upper torso feature meticulous craftsmanship, the lower legs appear completely smooth and abstract, lacking any realistic muscular definition.

The primary catalyst for the internet's amusement is the position of the golden FIFA World Cup trophy. The artist elected to place the iconic silverware squarely between Messi’s thighs as he kneels on the metallic grass. From specific viewing angles, the composition yields an incredibly awkward visual effect that has left the footballing world scratching their heads.

Local Pride and Strategic Economic Boost

Despite the intense digital trolling and anatomy critiques, the citizens and leadership of Cutral Co have fiercely defended the structure. Historically known only for its regional oil production, giant dinosaur replicas, and independence monuments, the remote Patagonian town is suddenly experiencing an unprecedented tourism boom.

The project's 61-year-old sculptor, Aldo Beroisa, remains entirely unbothered by the global internet storm. 

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new monument dedicated to?

The new monument is an 85-foot statue dedicated to Lionel Messi, Argentina's captain. It was unveiled in Cutral Co, Patagonia, depicting him on his knees.

Where is the colossal Lionel Messi statue located?

The 85-foot statue of Lionel Messi is located on the outskirts of Cutral Co, a remote oil-producing hub in Argentina's Patagonia region.

Why has the Lionel Messi statue faced online criticism?

The statue has faced mockery due to artistic inconsistencies, such as abstract lower legs, and the awkward placement of the World Cup trophy between Messi's thighs.

How has the statue impacted the town of Cutral Co?

Intended as a historic tribute, the statue has caused an unprecedented tourism boom for Cutral Co, a town previously known for oil and dinosaur replicas.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 26 Jun 2026 09:42 AM (IST)
Tags :
Lionel Messi FIFA World Cup Lionel Messi Statue FIFA World CUp 2026
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