Watch: Towering Lionel Messi Statue Sparks Global Internet Debate Over Design Flaws

Lionel Messi, Argentina's football legend, continues to illuminate the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 in North America, a massive new tribute erected in his homeland has ignited a wildly different kind of firestorm across the internet.

A colossal 85-foot monument dedicated to the legendary forward has been officially unveiled on the outskirts of Cutral Co, a remote oil-producing hub situated in the windswept southern plains of Argentina's Patagonia. Forged from an astonishing 70 tonnes of iron and steel, the gigantic installation depicts the iconic playmaker on his knees, staring across Route 22 to greet passing long-distance truck drivers and motorists.

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However, despite local pride and the sheer architectural ambition behind the project, the statue has faced intense scrutiny and widespread mockery from football fans on social media.

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World's Tallest Lionel Messi Statue Unveiled in Argentina as a Historic Tribute pic.twitter.com/SvQaCOJZoO — Mr Dude (@MrDude079) June 24, 2026

The Online Backlash

Local authorities intended the monument to stand as a historic celebration of the nation's greatest sporting icon, but digital commentators have spent days picking apart its aesthetic execution.

Many critics have highlighted a stark contrast in artistic detail across the structure. While the face, hair, and upper torso feature meticulous craftsmanship, the lower legs appear completely smooth and abstract, lacking any realistic muscular definition.

The primary catalyst for the internet's amusement is the position of the golden FIFA World Cup trophy. The artist elected to place the iconic silverware squarely between Messi’s thighs as he kneels on the metallic grass. From specific viewing angles, the composition yields an incredibly awkward visual effect that has left the footballing world scratching their heads.

Local Pride and Strategic Economic Boost

Despite the intense digital trolling and anatomy critiques, the citizens and leadership of Cutral Co have fiercely defended the structure. Historically known only for its regional oil production, giant dinosaur replicas, and independence monuments, the remote Patagonian town is suddenly experiencing an unprecedented tourism boom.

The project's 61-year-old sculptor, Aldo Beroisa, remains entirely unbothered by the global internet storm.