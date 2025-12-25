Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ronaldo vs Messi: Top 5 Highest-Paid Soccer Players In 2025

Ronaldo vs Messi: Top 5 Highest-Paid Soccer Players In 2025

In 2025, the earnings of the world’s top players have reached astronomical heights.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 25 Dec 2025 02:09 PM (IST)

The financial landscape of professional soccer has undergone a tectonic shift over the last few years. While European leagues were once the undisputed centers of wealth, the emergence of the Saudi Pro League and the commercial explosion of Major League Soccer (MLS) have rewritten the rules.

In 2025, the earnings of the world’s top players have reached astronomical heights, combining massive on-field salaries with diverse off-field business empires.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr) - $280 Million

Unsurprisingly, Cristiano Ronaldo retains his throne at the top of the financial pyramid. At 40 years old, the Portuguese icon is earning an estimated $280 million annually. The bulk of this comes from his landmark contract with Al Nassr, worth roughly $230 million per year.

Off the pitch, Ronaldo remains a marketing juggernaut, commanding $50 million from partners like Nike, Binance, and his own CR7 brand. With over a billion social media followers, his commercial reach is unparalleled in the history of sports.

2. Lionel Messi (Inter Miami) - $135 Million

Despite moving away from the European spotlight, Lionel Messi remains a financial powerhouse. His total earnings sit at approximately $135 million.

Interestingly, Messi’s portfolio is more balanced than his peers; while his MLS salary is significant, he earns a staggering $75 million from off-field ventures. Deals with Apple, Adidas, and his own sports drink brand, Más+ by Messi, ensure that his brand remains lucrative even as he enters the twilight of his career.

3. Karim Benzema (Al-Ittihad) - $104 Million

The 2022 Ballon d'Or winner, Karim Benzema, rounds out the top three, largely thanks to his move to Saudi Arabia. Playing for Al-Ittihad, Benzema earns a massive $100 million in on-field salary.

While his endorsement portfolio is more modest compared to Ronaldo or Messi - earning about $4 million off the pitch - his club contract alone is enough to keep him among the world’s ultra-wealthy athletes.

4. Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid) - $90 Million

The newest "Galactico" at Real Madrid, Kylian Mbappé, saw a slight change in his financial structure following his high-profile move from PSG. While he took a base salary cut to join the Spanish giants, his earnings remain elite at $90 million. This figure is bolstered by a colossal signing bonus and a sophisticated off-field portfolio that includes luxury brand partnerships and investments in sports technology.

5. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) - $80 Million

Representing the Premier League, Erling Haaland rounds out the top five with earnings of $80 million. The Norwegian striker’s income is split between his high-performance contract at Manchester City and lucrative sponsorship deals, most notably with Nike. As the most prolific young scorer in the world, Haaland’s marketability is expected to skyrocket even further as he enters his prime years.

Published at : 25 Dec 2025 02:09 PM (IST)
