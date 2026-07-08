I was watching this match with my dear friend Ahemba Thockchom, who is from Manipur and works for a multinational corporation in Bengaluru. Ahemba is an eternal, unshakeable Lionel Messi fan, a man for whom football is less a sport than a way of inhabiting the world. For seventy-eight minutes, as we sat glued to the screen, Ahemba’s usual post-work composure completely dissolved. Egypt were magnificent. For the better part of the evening, they did not merely climb the mountain; they owned the ridges.

When Yasser Ibrahim escaped his marker in the fifteenth minute to head home the opener, the room fell silent. When Egyptian keeper Mostafa Shobeir guessed correctly to parry away Lionel Messi’s first-half penalty, Ahemba buried his face in his hands. It felt like past tournaments returning to claim their prize. Then, in the sixty-seventh minute, Mostafa Ziko finished a lethal counterattack to make it 2-0. At that moment, a historic upset felt almost certain. Mercedes-Benz Stadium erupted, and millions of fans across Cairo and the global south dared to believe that the reigning champions were beaten.

To look at Argentina’s eventual 3-2 victory over Egypt only through the cold lens of a script or a corporate conspiracy is to misunderstand the very nature of footballing genius. Egypt played with a disciplined ferocity that deserved a place in the quarter-finals. The controversy around the disallowed goal and the frantic, unheeded penalty shouts in the dying seconds will long remain a source of righteous fury for Egypt. But to say the match was decided in a control room is to strip away the human agency of one of the great late comebacks in modern World Cup history.

When the system breaks down, or when its consistency wavers, we are left with nothing but the raw character of the human beings on the grass.

Argentina did not win because they were protected by a shadowy cabal of officials. They won because, on the absolute brink of humiliation, they simply refused to die. Cristian Romero’s thunderous header in the seventy-ninth minute wasn’t gifted by an official. It was wrenched from the air by sheer will.

That single moment ignited a fire that transformed a tactical football match into something primal.

The Majesty of the Maverick

Every great World Cup tournament is defined by these moments of existential tension. We saw it in Qatar during the 2022 final, when Argentina allowed a comfortable lead against France to evaporate into the desert air, forcing them to find their souls in the crucible of extra time. We are seeing it again in 2026.

For an ordinary mortal, missing a crucial penalty under the crushing weight of a nation’s expectations is an anchor. It is an invitation to capitulate, a sign that the ticking clock of an aging icon has finally run out.

But Messi does not operate in ordinary time. In the eighty-third minute, as chaos swirled and Egypt’s lines began to fracture under an unrelenting sky-blue wave, the ball sat up inside the area. There was no hesitation, no backward glance at the missed penalty, and no reliance on a referee's whistle. With a terrifyingly brief backlift, he lashed the equalizer home. It was his twenty-first career World Cup goal, another astonishing entry in an already improbable career.

Great players exploit the rules; transcendent ones exploit the moments when the rules seem to blur into the background. When the stadium became a

furnace, Messi’s pulse slowed down while everyone else's accelerated.

The Spirit of the Resilient Underdog

When Enzo Fernández arrived from deep midfield to glance home the winning header two minutes into stoppage time, the Egyptian players collapsed to the turf in unison. It was a cruel, heartbreaking sight. They had played the match of their lives and had been beaten by the relentless championship instinct of a team that knows how to win when it is playing badly.

Modern football has altered the way we experience drama. Every celebration now pauses for confirmation from an invisible room, every moment of ecstasy carrying the shadow of reversal. In great coliseums like Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the eye drifts upward for validation even as the grand human theatre unfolds on the grass below. To disallow a goal for an offense committed several passages of play prior may be technically precise, but it is spiritually exhausting.

One can entirely sympathize with the Egyptian bench, whose subsequent protests felt less like poor sportsmanship than the historic

frustration of an underdog facing an arbitrary tribunal.

Yet the beauty of this tournament lies precisely in this collision of destiny and defiance. Think back to the legendary opening match of Italia 1990, when François Omam-Biyik’s towering header saw nine-man Cameroon defeat Diego Maradona’s Argentina. The world gasped then, just as we gasped in 2022 when Saudi Arabia stunned the Albiceleste in Lusail. Football survives and thrives because the underdog forces the giants to look into the abyss. Egypt did that to Argentina in Atlanta. They forced the world champions to confront their own mortality.

Years from now, when the administrative errors of the tournament organizers are forgotten and the VAR logs are deleted, old men in Cairo and Buenos Aires will still speak of this July afternoon. They will remember the day Egypt climbed almost to the summit, only to discover that Lionel Messi was already waiting there.

(Ashutosh Kumar Thakur is a writer and cultural commentator based in Bengaluru. He writes on literature, society, sports, politics and South Asian cultural histories for leading publications.)