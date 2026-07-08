Watch: Tears To Cheers! Viral Video Shows Argentina Celebrating Thrilling World Cup Win

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Players celebrated euphorically in viral dressing room video.

FIFA WORLD CUP 2026: Defending champions Argentina staged one of the most stunning comebacks in FIFA World Cup history, defeating Egypt 3-2 in a breathtaking Round of 16 clash at Atlanta Stadium. Staring at a shocking exit after falling 2-0 behind in the 67th minute, Scaloni's men engineered a magical revival by scoring three goals in a frantic 13-minute window.

Deep into stoppage time, Enzo Fernández netted a dramatic winner to break Egyptian hearts and seal La Albiceleste's berth in the quarterfinals. Following the high-stakes drama on the pitch, a viral video showing the Argentine players’ euphoric dressing room celebrations took social media by storm.

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Egypt Stuns World Champions Early

The Pharaohs entered the match with a meticulous defensive strategy and executed it flawlessly during the initial hour. Egypt took a shocking lead in the 15th minute when Yasser Ibrahim found space to power a magnificent header past Emiliano Martínez from a Marwan Attia corner.

Argentina received a golden chance to equalize shortly after when Nicolás Tagliafico won a penalty. However, Lionel Messi's low spot-kick was brilliantly denied by Egypt's goalkeeper, Mostafa Shobeir. Shobeir continued his heroic first-half display, pulling off crucial saves against Julián Álvarez and Alexis Mac Allister to keep Egypt ahead at the break.

From Heartbreak to Hope: The 13-Minute Blitz

Early in the second half, Egypt had a second goal ruled out by VAR, but their confidence remained unshaken. In the 67th minute, Mostafa Ziko doubled Egypt's lead by finishing off a swift counter-attack orchestrated by Mohamed Salah and Haissem Hassan.

Short of answers and facing tournament elimination, Scaloni pushed extra men forward. The tactical shift bore fruit in the 79th minute when Cristian Romero rose highest to nod in a pinpoint free-kick from Messi, reviving Argentine hope at 2-1. Just four minutes later, Messi redeemed his earlier penalty miss. Collecting a neat reverse pass from Álvarez, the captain fired a powerful strike from the edge of the box that deflected off the keeper's gloves and into the net to make it 2-2.

The ultimate breakthrough arrived in the 93rd minute. As extra time loomed, a loose ball fell to midfielder Enzo Fernández, who calmly slotted a low finish into the bottom corner to secure an unforgettable 3-2 victory.

Viral Locker Room Chaos

The emotional weight of the near-disaster evaporated the moment the final whistle blew. While Messi shed tears of joy on the pitch, the party truly started inside the dressing room.

A viral video posted by the Argentine Football Association (AFA) captured the squad letting loose in an energetic, chaotic celebration. Players were seen waving their jerseys in the air, chanting passionately, and splashing water on each other to release the immense tension. Amidst the singing and dancing, a visibly relieved Messi watched the celebrations unfold with total relaxation, summarizing a night where Argentina stared into the abyss but emerged victorious to advance to the quarterfinals.