Spanish Football Hit By Tragedy! Striker Dies After Horrific On-Field Collision

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Striker Jesus de Miguel suffered medical emergency during match.

Reports indicated cardiac arrest after the impact.

CD Tenerife confirmed his death on November 3, 2026.

Jesus de Miguel Passes Away: Spanish football has been plunged into mourning after second division club, CD Tenerife confirmed the death of striker Jesus de Miguel Alameda, who passed away on Tuesday, November 3, at the age of 30. The forward suffered a medical emergency following a devastating collision with FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono during a league fixture. The incident occurred in the closing stages of Tenerife’s match against Andorra. De Miguel went for a long ball when he collided heavily with Owono, leaving the striker motionless on the field.

Medical Emergency Forces Match Abandonment

Medical personnel rushed onto the pitch and began administering emergency treatment as concern grew over the striker’s condition.

Given the seriousness of the situation, the match was abandoned. Owono was shown a red card following the collision.

De Miguel was subsequently transported to the University Hospital of Nuestra Senora de Candelaria for further medical care.

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Reports stated that he suffered a cardiac arrest after the impact and required emergency resuscitation.

Tenerife initially shared updates regarding the player’s condition, but his health later deteriorated.

The club confirmed his death on November 3, 2026, bringing a tragic end to the life of a footballer who had continued to build his career in Spanish football.

From Madrid Beginnings To Tenerife

Born in Madrid on September 21, 1996, De Miguel began his senior career with Leganes B in 2015.

His journey subsequently took him through several Spanish clubs, including Internacional Madrid, Fuenlabrada, Unión Adarve, Navalcarnero and Unionistas de Salamanca.

A significant chapter of his career began in January 2023, when he joined CD Castellon.

He contributed to the club’s successful push for promotion to Spain’s second division, marking an important milestone in his professional journey.

De Miguel moved to CD Tenerife in 2025 and continued playing for the club until his untimely death.

His passing has cast a shadow over Spanish football, with the circumstances surrounding the final moments of the match making the loss especially devastating.