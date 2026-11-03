Jesus de Miguel Alameda died following a medical emergency after a severe collision with FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono. He suffered a cardiac arrest after the impact.
Spanish Football Hit By Tragedy! Striker Dies After Horrific On-Field Collision
Spanish striker Jesus de Miguel Alameda, who died aged 30 after a serious collision with FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono.
- Striker Jesus de Miguel suffered medical emergency during match.
- Reports indicated cardiac arrest after the impact.
- CD Tenerife confirmed his death on November 3, 2026.
Jesus de Miguel Passes Away: Spanish football has been plunged into mourning after second division club, CD Tenerife confirmed the death of striker Jesus de Miguel Alameda, who passed away on Tuesday, November 3, at the age of 30. The forward suffered a medical emergency following a devastating collision with FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono during a league fixture. The incident occurred in the closing stages of Tenerife’s match against Andorra. De Miguel went for a long ball when he collided heavily with Owono, leaving the striker motionless on the field.
Medical Emergency Forces Match Abandonment
Medical personnel rushed onto the pitch and began administering emergency treatment as concern grew over the striker’s condition.
Given the seriousness of the situation, the match was abandoned. Owono was shown a red card following the collision.
De Miguel was subsequently transported to the University Hospital of Nuestra Senora de Candelaria for further medical care.
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Reports stated that he suffered a cardiac arrest after the impact and required emergency resuscitation.
Tenerife initially shared updates regarding the player’s condition, but his health later deteriorated.
The club confirmed his death on November 3, 2026, bringing a tragic end to the life of a footballer who had continued to build his career in Spanish football.
From Madrid Beginnings To Tenerife
Born in Madrid on September 21, 1996, De Miguel began his senior career with Leganes B in 2015.
His journey subsequently took him through several Spanish clubs, including Internacional Madrid, Fuenlabrada, Unión Adarve, Navalcarnero and Unionistas de Salamanca.
A significant chapter of his career began in January 2023, when he joined CD Castellon.
He contributed to the club’s successful push for promotion to Spain’s second division, marking an important milestone in his professional journey.
De Miguel moved to CD Tenerife in 2025 and continued playing for the club until his untimely death.
His passing has cast a shadow over Spanish football, with the circumstances surrounding the final moments of the match making the loss especially devastating.
Frequently Asked Questions
What led to the death of CD Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel Alameda?
What happened during the match involving Jesus de Miguel Alameda's injury?
He went for a long ball and collided heavily with the goalkeeper, leaving him motionless. Medical personnel administered emergency treatment, and the match was abandoned due to the serious situation.
When did Jesus de Miguel Alameda pass away and how old was he?
Jesus de Miguel Alameda passed away on November 3, 2026. He was 30 years old at the time of his death.
Which football clubs did Jesus de Miguel Alameda play for before CD Tenerife?
He began his senior career with Leganes B in 2015, then played for several clubs including Internacional Madrid, Fuenlabrada, and CD Castellon, before joining CD Tenerife in 2025.