FIFA World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi Left Heartbroken As Spain Edge Argentina In Final

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Spain dominated play; Martinez made a record twelve saves.

Argentina reduced to ten men before extra time began.

Ferran Torres scored winning goal during extra time period.

Spain claimed their second World Cup, ending Argentina’s reign.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain are world champions once again after beating defending champions Argentina 1-0 after extra time in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final at New York New Jersey Stadium. Substitute Ferran Torres scored the only goal of the match in the 106th minute to seal Spain's second men's World Cup title. The result ended Argentina's reign as champions and denied Lionel Messi a second consecutive World Cup triumph.

Spain Controls The Final But Martinez Keeps Argentina Alive

Spain dictated possession from the opening whistle and spent long periods inside Argentina's half. Luis de la Fuente's side moved the ball with patience and regularly found space, but Emiliano Martinez repeatedly denied them.

Lamine Yamal produced Spain's first clear chance inside five minutes, forcing Martinez into a sharp save at his near post. The Argentina goalkeeper continued to frustrate Spain throughout the first half.

Argentina struggled to create openings and failed to register a shot during the opening 45 minutes. Spain's pressing prevented Lionel Scaloni's side from building attacks through midfield or releasing Lionel Messi into dangerous areas.

The defending champions were also forced into changes at the back. Lisandro Martinez went off before half-time with an injury before Cristian Romero was replaced midway through the second half, disrupting Argentina's defensive partnership.

Argentina Reduced To Ten Men Before Extra Time

Despite Spain's dominance, the match remained goalless thanks to Martinez, who produced save after save to keep Argentina in the contest. He finished with 12 saves, the most ever recorded in a FIFA World Cup final.

Spain thought the breakthrough would come late in normal time, but Martinez produced another outstanding stop to keep out Yamal's free-kick.

Argentina's task became even harder in stoppage time when Enzo Fernandez received his second yellow card for a late challenge on Pau Cubarsi. The dismissal left the holders with ten men for the entire extra-time period.

Ferran Torres Settles The Final

Spain finally found the winning goal in the 106th minute. Pedro Porro delivered a cross towards the far post, where Nico Williams headed the ball back into the six-yard box.

Ferran Torres reacted quickest and fired a first-time left-footed finish beyond Martinez to give Spain the lead. Argentina pushed forward during the closing stages despite being a man down, but Spain defended comfortably to protect their advantage.

Outstanding Tournament For Spain

Spain finished the tournament with seven consecutive victories and capped their campaign by beating the defending champions on the biggest stage.

The title is Spain's second FIFA World Cup triumph after their success in 2010. They also became the first nation to hold both the men's and women's FIFA World Cup titles at the same time.

For Argentina, the defeat ended their reign as world champions despite another determined performance led by Messi and an inspired Martinez. Spain, however, were the better side throughout the final and deservedly lifted football's biggest prize once again.