Spain vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: Live Streaming, Telecast, Date, Time & Venue

FIFA World Cup 2026 has reached its grand finale after an exciting tournament featuring 48 teams. The championship match will see Spain take on Argentina in a battle for football's biggest prize. Defending champions Argentina will be chasing a second successive World Cup title, while Spain will be aiming to lift the trophy for the first time since their historic triumph in 2010.

Spain vs Argentina: Battle For World Cup Crown

Spain booked their place in the final after defeating France in the semifinals, marking their first World Cup final appearance in 16 years. A victory would hand La Roja only their second FIFA World Cup title.

Argentina, meanwhile, advanced by overcoming England in the last four and have reached consecutive World Cup finals. Lionel Messi will once again lead the South American giants, while Spain's hopes will largely rest on teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, who has been one of the standout performers of the tournament.

Spain vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: FAQs

Which teams are playing in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final?

The final will be contested between Spain and Argentina.

When will FIFA World Cup 2026 final be played?

The match is scheduled to kick off at 12:30 AM IST on July 20.

Where is FIFA World Cup 2026 final being held?

The title clash will take place at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

How can fans watch FIFA World Cup 2026 final live in India?

FIFA World Cup Final match will be available on both television and digital platforms. Fans can stream it live on ZEE5 with a valid subscription. Jio users can access the DD Sports feed through the JioTV app, while television viewers can watch the action live on DD Sports, Unite8 Sports, and Unite8 Sports HD.

What's At Stake?

Argentina are on the verge of making history by becoming only the second team to successfully defend FIFA World Cup title after Brazil, who achieved the feat in 1958 and 1962. Spain, meanwhile, are aiming to add a second World Cup trophy to their cabinet and end a 16-year wait for football's biggest honour.