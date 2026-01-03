Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
ABP Live Off The Field: Shubman Gill Meets Erling Haaland As Man City Star Presents Signed Boots - WATCH

ABP Live Off The Field: Shubman Gill Meets Erling Haaland As Man City Star Presents Signed Boots - WATCH

Visuals of the interaction show the two superstars engaging in a warm exchange of mutual respect and memorabilia.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 03 Jan 2026 11:03 AM (IST)

In a moment that has set social media ablaze, two of the youngest and most influential icons in global sport - Indian cricket captain Shubman Gill and Manchester City’s prolific striker Erling Haaland - recently crossed paths in a high-profile "crossover" event.

The meeting, which appears to have been facilitated by their shared sponsor, Nike, serves as a powerful testament to the global reach of modern athletes beyond their primary disciplines.

The Viral Exchange

Visuals of the interaction, which began circulating on January 2, 2026, show the two superstars engaging in a warm exchange of mutual respect and memorabilia.

In a video that quickly went viral, Haaland is seen signing a pair of his signature football boots - the Nike Phantom 6 Elite "Inner Blaze" edition - and presenting them to a smiling Gill.

The gesture was not one-sided; images also captured Haaland holding a pair of cricket boots bearing Gill's autograph, while Gill posed with a Norway national team jersey, the colors Haaland represents on the international stage.

Standing arm-in-arm for photographs, the duo embodied a bridge between two of the world’s most popular sports: cricket and football.

Watch Video

Building on Past Connection

While the latest footage has sparked fresh excitement, this was not the first time the "Run Machine" and the "Goal Machine" have met.

Their connection dates back to June 2023, when Gill visited Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium following India’s World Test Championship final appearance.

At the time, Gill was seen celebrating with Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne as the club toasted their historic treble-winning season. This latest meeting reinforces a growing camaraderie between two athletes who are often viewed as the future faces of their respective sports.

For Shubman Gill, year 2025 was a landmark period that saw him elevated to India’s Test and ODI captaincy. Despite a recent struggle with a neck injury and a surprise exclusion from India’s T20 World Cup squad, Gill remains a cornerstone of the national setup.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 03 Jan 2026 11:03 AM (IST)
Tags :
Shubman Gill Erling Haaland ABP Live Off The Field Man City Star
