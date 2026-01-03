Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsFootballABP Live Off The Field: Indian Sports Icon Appeal For Support - Here's What Happened

Without significant action, the premier football competition in India might remain in limbo, depriving players and supporters of meaningful competition.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 03 Jan 2026 09:24 AM (IST)

Indian football is currently mired in an unprecedented crisis, prompting leading players from the Indian Super League (ISL) to launch a public appeal to FIFA, the sport’s global governing authority, asking for urgent intervention.

With the 2025-26 ISL season yet to kick off and no clear roadmap in sight, prominent Indian footballers including Sunil Chhetri, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and Sandesh Jhingan have voiced deep concern over the direction and governance of the national game.

In a statement released via social media, the players expressed frustration that it is already January and yet competitive ISL fixtures - typically underway by this time - have not commenced.

The delay stems from an ongoing standoff involving the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and various league stakeholders, leaving clubs, fans, staff and players in a state of uncertainty.

The core of the players’ appeal is a plea for FIFA to step in, as they believe the existing football governance structure in India is no longer capable of fulfilling its responsibilities.

According to the statement, the situation has reached what they describe as “permanent paralysis,” and without external help, the future of top-tier football in the country is at risk.

The appeal underscores that this move is not politically motivated but driven purely by necessity - the sport is facing what the players call a humanitarian, sporting and economic crisis.

Chhetri, widely regarded as one of India’s greatest footballers, reiterated the collective need for clarity, security and a tangible future for everyone involved in Indian football. The players’ message stressed that fans, owners, and personnel deserve answers and protection as the stalemate continues.

The appeal comes amid additional developments behind the scenes.

Most ISL clubs have conveyed in writing to the AIFF that they may be willing to participate in the upcoming season, but only if they receive firm assurances on financial and governance matters. Clubs have indicated they want no participation fees and have asked the AIFF to bear operational costs associated with running the league.

At the heart of the instability is the failure to renew the Master Rights Agreement that governs the league’s commercial structure, which has left stakeholders scrambling for a solution. Without significant action, the premier football competition in India might remain in limbo, depriving players and supporters of meaningful competition.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Published at : 03 Jan 2026 09:23 AM (IST)
Sunil Chhetri Indian Football Gurpreet Singh Sandhu ABP Live Off The Field
