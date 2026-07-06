Ronaldo To End FIFA World Cup Journey In 2026 But Portugal Career Will Continue

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed 2026 World Cup his final tournament.

Scored three goals, extended record to six World Cups.

With 146 international goals, Ronaldo decides his retirement timing.

Dallas: Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed on Monday that the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup will be the last of his career but insisted that he is not retiring from international football.

"This will be my last World Cup, but let's hope tomorrow isn't my last game," Ronaldo told reporters ahead of the round of 16 match against Spain, reports Xinhua. "I don't think I have had a bad World Cup. I have already scored three goals. Let's see if I can score another tomorrow."

The 41-year-old scored twice against Uzbekistan in the group stage and converted a penalty against Croatia in the round of 32, his first World Cup knockout stage goal. He has scored at six consecutive World Cups since his debut in Germany in 2006, and with 11 World Cup goals is the first man to score at six straight editions.

Asked repeatedly about retirement, Ronaldo said the decision would be his alone. "Whether I am playing or not, I will always have an important role with this national team. I will finish when I decide to finish, as I said years ago. To be honest, whatever happens tomorrow, I will leave with a clear conscience, not 100%, but 1000%. Because I've given everything in football," he added.

Ronaldo has made 232 appearances for Portugal and scored a record 146 international goals. He captained his country to its first major title at Euro 2016 and later lifted the UEFA Nations League trophies in 2019 and 2025.

Reflecting on the tournament, an emotional Ronaldo praised fans' passion.

"This World Cup has been marked by the passion of the people. Not only our passion to play in a competition of this magnitude, but the passion of football fans everywhere," he said.

"This morning at breakfast I met people from Venezuela and Colombia who told me their stories. Many of them had tears in their eyes when they looked at me. That is what really matters. That is what life is about."

Overall in his career, Ronaldo is up to 976 goals with club and country and is chasing down the 1,000 mark.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)