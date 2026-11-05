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English NewsSportsFootballRonaldo Portugal Farewell In The Works? FPF Plans Special Tribute After Superstar's Retirement

Ronaldo Portugal Farewell In The Works? FPF Plans Special Tribute After Superstar's Retirement

Cristiano Ronaldo may not be done with Portugal just yet, as the country's football federation reveals plans to honour its legendary captain.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 05 Nov 2026 08:33 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Portuguese Football Federation plans special tribute for Ronaldo.
  • FPF praised Ronaldo's leadership, record caps, and goals.
  • Tribute ceremony details remain unannounced by the federation.

Ronaldo Retirement: Cristiano Ronaldo's international retirement may not be the last time Portugal fans get to celebrate their legendary captain. The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) has revealed its intention to organise a special tribute for the 41-year-old following his decision to bring his 23-year international career to an end. The federation issued an emotional statement after Ronaldo announced his retirement from international duty, expressing gratitude for everything he has contributed to Portuguese football.

It also made clear that a farewell celebration worthy of his achievements is being planned.

"The Portuguese Football Federation expresses its deepest and most enduring gratitude to its eternal captain, Cristiano Ronaldo,"

FPF Wants To Give Ronaldo A Special Send-Off

Portugal's football governing body praised Ronaldo's leadership, dedication and influence, describing him as much more than an exceptional footballer.

His international record stands at 234 appearances and 146 goals, making him Portugal's most-capped player and leading goalscorer.

The federation also underlined his role in inspiring young footballers and raising Portugal's profile across the world.

"For many of us, he is the greatest player of all time!"

Read More: Bad News For Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Fans In Delhi! 

The FPF confirmed that it wants supporters and the country to come together to celebrate the forward's extraordinary journey.

"It is our firm and wholehearted intention to organise, plan, participate in and actively collaborate on what will always be a tribute worthy of Cristiano Ronaldo's immense career,"

The date and format of the proposed farewell ceremony, however, have not yet been announced.

Ronaldo's Next Target: The 1,000-Goal Milestone

While his Portugal career has reached its conclusion, Cristiano Ronaldo remains focused on adding to his extraordinary goalscoring record at club level.

The forward recently took his career tally to 985 goals, leaving him only 15 strikes away from the remarkable 1,000-goal milestone.

The FPF also encouraged him to keep chasing that target, while promising to honour a player whose achievements have left a lasting mark on Portuguese football.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the Portuguese Football Federation planning a tribute for Cristiano Ronaldo?

The FPF is planning a special tribute to honor Cristiano Ronaldo following his retirement from international duty. They want to celebrate his extraordinary 23-year career and immense contributions to Portuguese football.

What are Cristiano Ronaldo's international records for Portugal?

Cristiano Ronaldo holds the record for most appearances and leading goalscorer for Portugal. He played 234 international matches and scored 146 goals during his career.

What is Cristiano Ronaldo's current goal-scoring milestone at the club level?

Cristiano Ronaldo has achieved 985 career goals at the club level. He is currently focused on reaching the remarkable 1,000-goal milestone, needing only 15 more strikes.

Has the Portuguese Football Federation announced details for Cristiano Ronaldo's farewell ceremony?

No, the date and format for Cristiano Ronaldo's proposed farewell ceremony have not yet been announced by the Portuguese Football Federation. They have confirmed their intention to organize it.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 Nov 2026 08:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Lionel Messi UEFA FIFA Crisitano Ronaldo Ronaldo Retirement
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