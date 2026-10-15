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English NewsSportsFootballWhy Is Ronaldo In India? Football Legend Meets Sports Minister, Plays Golf In New Delhi

Why Is Ronaldo In India? Football Legend Meets Sports Minister, Plays Golf In New Delhi

Football icon Ronaldo Nazario’s visit to India has sparked curiosity, with the legendary striker making a high-profile appearance in New Delhi.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 15 Oct 2026 06:15 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario visits India for engagements.
  • He met Union Minister Raksha Khadse in New Delhi.
  • Ronaldo also made an appearance at golf's World India Championship.

Ronaldo In India: Brazilian football legend Ronaldo Nazario is seemingly visiting India as part of a series of promotional and sporting engagements, bringing one of the game’s most recognisable figures to New Delhi. Known to football fans around the world as R9, the former Brazil striker met Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Raksha Khadse during his visit. He also made a public appearance at the DP World India Championship at Delhi Golf Club.

Why Is Ronaldo Nazario Visiting India?

Ronaldo’s visit combines promotional activities with sporting engagements, including his appearance at the DP World India Championship in the national capital.

His schedule also featured an interaction with Khadse, who highlighted the Brazilian’s remarkable career and enduring influence on football.

Read More: PM Modi Meets Asian Games Gold-Winning Indian Cricket Teams After Historic Double Triumph

The discussion also touched on the importance of supporting young sporting talent in India.

Developing athletes capable of competing at the highest international level requires a stronger sporting ecosystem, with opportunities for promising players to grow and pursue their ambitions.

Why Is Ronaldo Considered A Football Great?

 
 
 
 
 
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Ronaldo built his reputation as one of the most prolific strikers of his generation.

He represented Brazil at the highest level and was part of the national team’s FIFA World Cup-winning campaigns in 1994 and 2002.

His contribution to the 2002 tournament was particularly memorable. Ronaldo scored twice in the final against Germany, helping Brazil secure the world title.

His individual honours further cemented his place among football’s elite. He won the Ballon d’Or in 1997 and 2002 and was named FIFA World Player of the Year on three occasions.

Beyond the appearances on his itinerary, Ronaldo’s interaction with Khadse highlighted the value of sporting role models and the ambition to help Indian athletes succeed internationally.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Ronaldo Nazario visiting India?

He is visiting for a series of promotional and sporting engagements. This includes meeting Union Minister Raksha Khadse and attending the DP World India Championship.

What is the significance of Ronaldo Nazario's visit for Indian sports?

His visit aims to reinforce the importance of building a strong sporting ecosystem. It also inspires young Indian talent to dream big and compete at the highest level.

What are some of Ronaldo Nazario's major football achievements?

He is a two-time FIFA World Cup winner (1994, 2002). He also won the Ballon d'Or twice and was named FIFA World Player of the Year on three occasions.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Oct 2026 06:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ronaldo FIFA World Cup India Vs Brazil Balon D'Or
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