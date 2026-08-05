India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsFootballRonaldo's Fiancee Georgina Rodriguez Responds To Online Body-Shaming, Messi's Wife Reacts

Ronaldo's Fiancee Georgina Rodriguez Responds To Online Body-Shaming, Messi's Wife Reacts

Georgina Rodriguez broke her silence on body-shaming with an emotional Instagram post, while Lionel Messi's wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, showed support.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 05 Aug 2026 04:34 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Georgina Rodriguez addressed online criticism regarding her appearance.
  • She shared a heartfelt message emphasizing natural body changes.
  • Messi's wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, among many, publicly supported her message.

Georgina Rodriguez has earned widespread praise after addressing online criticism about her appearance with a heartfelt message on social media. The 32-year-old model and influencer, who is engaged to football icon Cristiano Ronaldo, spoke candidly about body image, motherhood and self-worth after photos of her in a swimsuit on a boat sparked negative comments online. Rather than responding directly to the criticism, Rodriguez used Instagram to share a deeply personal reflection on how bodies naturally change over time and why a person's value should never be measured by physical appearance.

Georgina Shares Heartfelt Message

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio)

Rodriguez began her Instagram post by embracing the natural changes every woman experiences.

"My body will change, just like every woman's. And I hope I continue to do so for many years to come, because that will mean I'm still living."

Read More: Donald Trump Snubs Gianni Infantino As FIFA Chief Faces Pressure Over Failed FFE Project 

She also reflected on raising her children and the lessons she hopes to pass on, especially to her daughters.

"I am a mother of 6 wonderful children, 3 are girls who will one day be great women. And if there's anything I wish to teach you — alongside Cris (Ronaldo), who I am deeply proud of for the values he imparts as a father and as a man — it's that the value of a person can never depend on a physicist or on the opinion of strangers. "

Rodriguez's message was widely praised for promoting self-acceptance and encouraging people to look beyond physical appearances.

Antonela Roccuzzo Shows Support

Among the many supportive reactions to the post, one stood out. Antonela Roccuzzo, the wife of Argentina captain Lionel Messi.

She reacted with a simple applause emoji. Though brief, her response was widely interpreted by fans as a gesture of encouragement and solidarity with Rodriguez's message.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Georgina Rodriguez address online criticism?

She responded to negative comments about her appearance after photos of her in a swimsuit on a boat sparked criticism. She used Instagram to share a deeply personal reflection.

What was the main message Georgina Rodriguez shared on Instagram?

She spoke about natural body changes and emphasized that a person's value should not depend on physical appearance or the opinions of strangers. She also highlighted teaching these values to her daughters.

How was Georgina Rodriguez's message received by others?

Her message was widely praised for promoting self-acceptance and encouraging people to look beyond physical appearances. Antonela Roccuzzo also showed support with an applause emoji.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 05 Aug 2026 04:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Georgina Rodriguez Antonela Roccuzzo
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Football
Donald Trump Snubs Gianni Infantino As FIFA Chief Faces Pressure Over Failed FFE Project: Report
Donald Trump Snubs Gianni Infantino As FIFA Chief Faces Pressure Over Failed FFE Project
Football
Cristiano Ronaldo Gives Fans Rare Look Inside Multi-Million Car Collection | WATCH
Cristiano Ronaldo Gives Fans Rare Look Inside Multi-Million Car Collection | WATCH
Football
UEFA Sends Legal Notice To FIFA Over Shelved FFE Proposal
UEFA Sends Legal Notice To FIFA Over Shelved FFE Proposal
Football
WATCH: Ravi Kishan's Viral Meme Trend Reaches Ronaldo's Former Club Juventus
WATCH: Ravi Kishan's Viral Meme Trend Reaches Ronaldo's Former Club Juventus
Advertisement

Videos

JPSC-JSSC Row: Students Stand Firm, Announce August 10 Assembly March
Ranchi Ground Report: Students Expand Protest Beyond JPSC-JSSC Exam Row
Jharkhand Student Protest: JMM Rejects CBI Probe Demand, Says No Resignation
JPSC-JSSC Row: Students Demand CBI Probe, Cancelation of Exams in Ranchi Protest
BIG POLITICAL UPDATE: Corkroach Party’s Big Strategy Meet in Maharashtra, Announces Two-Day National Conclave
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget