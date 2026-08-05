Ronaldo's Fiancee Georgina Rodriguez Responds To Online Body-Shaming, Messi's Wife Reacts

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Georgina Rodriguez addressed online criticism regarding her appearance.

She shared a heartfelt message emphasizing natural body changes.

Messi's wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, among many, publicly supported her message.

Georgina Rodriguez has earned widespread praise after addressing online criticism about her appearance with a heartfelt message on social media. The 32-year-old model and influencer, who is engaged to football icon Cristiano Ronaldo, spoke candidly about body image, motherhood and self-worth after photos of her in a swimsuit on a boat sparked negative comments online. Rather than responding directly to the criticism, Rodriguez used Instagram to share a deeply personal reflection on how bodies naturally change over time and why a person's value should never be measured by physical appearance.

Georgina Shares Heartfelt Message

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio)

Rodriguez began her Instagram post by embracing the natural changes every woman experiences.

"My body will change, just like every woman's. And I hope I continue to do so for many years to come, because that will mean I'm still living."

Read More: Donald Trump Snubs Gianni Infantino As FIFA Chief Faces Pressure Over Failed FFE Project

She also reflected on raising her children and the lessons she hopes to pass on, especially to her daughters.

"I am a mother of 6 wonderful children, 3 are girls who will one day be great women. And if there's anything I wish to teach you — alongside Cris (Ronaldo), who I am deeply proud of for the values he imparts as a father and as a man — it's that the value of a person can never depend on a physicist or on the opinion of strangers. "

Rodriguez's message was widely praised for promoting self-acceptance and encouraging people to look beyond physical appearances.

Antonela Roccuzzo Shows Support

Among the many supportive reactions to the post, one stood out. Antonela Roccuzzo, the wife of Argentina captain Lionel Messi.

She reacted with a simple applause emoji. Though brief, her response was widely interpreted by fans as a gesture of encouragement and solidarity with Rodriguez's message.