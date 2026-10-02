Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian cyclists Ronaldo Singh, David Beckham attract unique attention.

Ronaldo Singh, Asian silver medalist, was named after Ronaldinho.

David Beckham, national champion, reached Games keirin semifinals.

Asian Games 2026 has thrown up an amusing twist for football fans, with two Indian cyclists carrying names that instantly bring Cristiano Ronaldo and David Beckham to mind. Representing India in track cycling are Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam and David Beckham Elkatohchoongo. While their names belong to football royalty, both athletes have built their own reputations through performances on the cycling track.

The unusual coincidence has attracted plenty of attention, with fans initially wondering whether the famous football stars had somehow made an appearance at the Asian Games. The reality, however, is far more interesting.

Who Is India’s Ronaldo Singh?

Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam comes from Manipur and is regarded as one of India’s leading sprint cyclists.

He has already made history on the continental stage by becoming the first Indian to win an individual silver medal at the Asian Track Cycling Championships.

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His famous first name has an equally intriguing backstory. Ronaldo was reportedly named after Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho, rather than Cristiano Ronaldo.

At the Asian Games, however, the cyclist has the opportunity to add another significant chapter to his own sporting story.

David Beckham Makes His Mark

Alongside Ronaldo is another Indian cyclist with a name familiar to football followers.

David Beckham Elkatohchoongo has emerged as one of the country’s fastest sprint riders and has collected multiple national titles.

He has also set national marks in sprint events, building a reputation that has nothing to do with the football icon whose name he shares.

Beckham made further progress at the Asian Games after finishing third in the men’s keirin repechage, earning qualification for the semifinals. Ronaldo, meanwhile, finished sixth in his repechage and failed to advance.

That result adds another layer to an already fascinating storyline. Although neither athlete has anything to do with the famous footballers, their names have ensured they are receiving attention far beyond the cycling community.