Two Indian track cyclists, Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam and David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, share names with famous football players, drawing significant attention. This amusing coincidence is a talking point at the Asian Games.
Ronaldo & David Beckham In India’s Asian Games Team? The Truth Will Surprise You
Ronaldo and David Beckham have grabbed attention at the Asian Games 2026, with their famous names intriguing football fans worldwide.
- Indian cyclists Ronaldo Singh, David Beckham attract unique attention.
- Ronaldo Singh, Asian silver medalist, was named after Ronaldinho.
- David Beckham, national champion, reached Games keirin semifinals.
Asian Games 2026 has thrown up an amusing twist for football fans, with two Indian cyclists carrying names that instantly bring Cristiano Ronaldo and David Beckham to mind. Representing India in track cycling are Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam and David Beckham Elkatohchoongo. While their names belong to football royalty, both athletes have built their own reputations through performances on the cycling track.
The unusual coincidence has attracted plenty of attention, with fans initially wondering whether the famous football stars had somehow made an appearance at the Asian Games. The reality, however, is far more interesting.
Who Is India’s Ronaldo Singh?
Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam comes from Manipur and is regarded as one of India’s leading sprint cyclists.
He has already made history on the continental stage by becoming the first Indian to win an individual silver medal at the Asian Track Cycling Championships.
Read More: India-Pakistan To Clash 3 Times In 2027 ODI World Cup; Check All Dates
His famous first name has an equally intriguing backstory. Ronaldo was reportedly named after Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho, rather than Cristiano Ronaldo.
At the Asian Games, however, the cyclist has the opportunity to add another significant chapter to his own sporting story.
David Beckham Makes His Mark
Alongside Ronaldo is another Indian cyclist with a name familiar to football followers.
David Beckham Elkatohchoongo has emerged as one of the country’s fastest sprint riders and has collected multiple national titles.
He has also set national marks in sprint events, building a reputation that has nothing to do with the football icon whose name he shares.
Beckham made further progress at the Asian Games after finishing third in the men’s keirin repechage, earning qualification for the semifinals. Ronaldo, meanwhile, finished sixth in his repechage and failed to advance.
That result adds another layer to an already fascinating storyline. Although neither athlete has anything to do with the famous footballers, their names have ensured they are receiving attention far beyond the cycling community.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why are the names of the Indian cyclists at the Asian Games attracting attention?
Who was Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam named after?
Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam was reportedly named after the Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho. This is contrary to many assumptions that he was named after Cristiano Ronaldo.
What are David Beckham Elkatohchoongo's achievements in cycling?
David Beckham Elkatohchoongo is one of India's fastest sprint riders with multiple national titles. He has also set national records in sprint events.
How did the two cyclists perform at the Asian Games mentioned in the article?
David Beckham qualified for the semifinals in the men's keirin repechage. Ronaldo Singh, however, finished sixth in his repechage and did not advance.