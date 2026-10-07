Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks Silence On Portugal Camp Exit, Accuses Jesus, Addresses Retirement

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ronaldo left camp because coach Jesus broke promises twice.

Jesus first promised rest, then failed to play Ronaldo.

Coach later failed to provide agreed public explanation.

Ronaldo confirms he is not retiring from international football.

Cristiano Ronaldo has finally revealed why he walked out of Portugal’s national team camp, accusing head coach Jorge Jesus of breaking his word twice and saying the dispute ultimately left him with no choice but to leave the squad.

The 41-year-old had departed Portugal’s camp in Copenhagen ahead of the UEFA Nations League clash against Denmark after being left on the bench for the win over Norway. Ronaldo had initially promised to explain the reasons behind his decision, and he has now provided his version of events in a lengthy statement.

While the controversy has raised questions over his future with Portugal, Ronaldo made one thing clear: he is not preparing to retire from international football. Instead, he remains focused on representing his country and competing when he is available.

Ronaldo Reveals Why He Walked Out Of Portugal Camp

Ronaldo said he and Jesus had initially agreed that he would sit out the Norway and Denmark matches as part of a plan to manage his fitness.

However, according to the Portugal captain, that arrangement changed on the day of the Norway match when Jesus told him he would play for 30 minutes. Ronaldo then warmed up during the second half but was never introduced.

"The rest everyone knows. I warmed up from halftime, watched the minutes go by, and was never called on. The head coach had failed to keep his word," Ronaldo said.

The forward then described a subsequent meeting involving Jesus and Al-Nassr sporting director Simao Coutinho. Ronaldo said an agreement was reached over how the situation would be publicly explained, with an eight-point document prepared ahead of Jesus' next press conference.

WATCH: Ronaldo's Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

According to Ronaldo, the document made clear that he had never demanded playing time and had respected the coach's decisions. He also stressed that he had not asked Jesus to apologise to him.

Ronaldo said the coach ultimately failed to follow through with the agreed explanation, which he viewed as the second broken promise.

"It was the second time he had broken his word to me. I decided to leave the training camp without waiting for any further broken promises," he said.

Jesus has disputed Ronaldo’s account of the agreement, meaning the two sides currently have conflicting versions of what was discussed privately.

Ronaldo Makes Major Statement On Portugal Retirement

Despite the dramatic fallout, Ronaldo insisted that his international career is not over.

The Portugal captain addressed speculation that the recent controversy could lead to his farewell from the national team, saying he has no intention of turning his current situation into a retirement announcement.

"I have heard a great deal of talk about farewell matches, that I must have a dignified farewell and that the Federation wants to give me that opportunity. I learned in life, often hungry and with nothing to eat, that no one gives anything to anyone.

"I can promise all my fans, naturally and especially all Portuguese people, that we will have one or more farewell matches; there will be time for that. But when I think of the national team, what I really think of is competing," Ronaldo added.

Ronaldo also acknowledged that he could face disciplinary action over his decision to leave camp but indicated that he would remain available for Portugal after any punishment.

His latest statement therefore leaves the door open for a return, although the relationship between Ronaldo and Jesus remains under intense scrutiny after the public fallout.