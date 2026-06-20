Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ronaldinho officially signed with Italian club Ravenna for marketing role.

He will not play, acquiring minority equity in the club.

Club president and Ronaldinho expressed excitement for this venture.

Ronaldinho recently attended a World Cup qualifier in Philadelphia.

The official announcement confirming that Brazil Legend Ronaldinho has signed a contract with Italian Serie C Club Ravenna FC has sparked immense global football curiosity. The Forty-Six-Year-Old former Barcelona and AC Milan Icon is formally preparing for a prominent brand unveiling in Miami next week, following a brief public appearance at the FIFA World Cup 2026 live group stage action in Philadelphia.

Ronaldinho's Return Explained

The highly decorated veteran will not be staging a competitive playing comeback despite officially signing a formal contract with the third-tier Italian side. The iconic attacker has committed to a prominent commercial marketing role alongside purchasing minority equity shares within the ambitious sporting organization overseen by dynamic president Ignazio Cipriani.

The globally recognised sports icon explicitly expressed his immense personal excitement regarding the unique commercial partnership venture through an official statement published extensively by renowned publication Gazzetta dello Sport.

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"New colours, same smile. I can’t wait to get back to dancing on the ball and write a new story together with Ignazio and the entire Cipriani family." Ronaldinho stated via Gazzetta dello Sport.

The legendary forward further clarified his positive personal philosophy regarding the beautiful game during the initial promotional media rollout.

"Football has always been a source of joy for me, and I want to bring that same spirit to Ravenna." Ronaldinho added.

Presidential Praise and Strategy

Ambitious club president Ignazio Cipriani could not hide his absolute delight at securing the services of his childhood sporting hero for the commercial project.

"I spent 24 years of my life in the United States, but I still consider Ravenna my home." Cipriani explained to Gazzetta dello Sport

The primary owner further emphasised the massive long-term magnitude of the historic agreement for the expanding brand profile of the third-tier Italian team.

"Acquiring Ronaldinho is absolutely extraordinary for the club. He was my idol and his impact on football goes beyond what he did on the pitch." Cipriani concluded.

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However, honorary vice-president Ariedo Braida completely dismissed any wild rumors regarding the veteran attacker potentially playing in competitive domestic league fixtures next term.

"Ronaldinho will do a marketing event with us, but he won’t play for Ravenna in Serie C next season." Braida clarified.

The experienced club official concluded by expressing his deep personal admiration for the veteran player based on their highly successful previous professional relationship.

"I wish he were still able to play. Dinho was a phenomenon and was a wonderful player. I have a beautiful relationship with him from the Milan days, but he won’t play in Serie C with us." Braida stated.

World Cup Group Stage Progress

The legendary forward recently attended the stadium to watch the national squad achieve a commanding three-nil victory against Haiti in their latest international group fixture. The retired veteran appeared alongside fellow icon Ronaldo on stadium screens, drawing massive cheers from passionate supporters gathered inside the Philadelphia venue.

The dominant South American heavyweights looked remarkably sharp as a brilliant first-half brace from Matheus Cunha and a neat strike from Vinicius Junior sealed the points. The comprehensive victory successfully revitalised the national team's qualifying campaign following their opening stalemate against Morocco, while completely eliminating Haiti from the tournament.

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