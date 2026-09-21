Calicut FC Footballer Dies At 29 In Tragic Late-Night Accident In Kozhikode

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Calicut FC player Rijohn Jose died after Kozhikode accident.

Teammate Gani Nigam seriously injured in motorcycle collision.

The tragedy impacted Calicut FC's debut season preparations.

Calicut FC footballer Rijohn Jose, 29, died after a motorcycle accident in Kozhikode late Sunday night, sending shockwaves through the Kerala football community. The Thrissur native was part of Calicut FC’s squad preparing for the upcoming Super League Kerala season. His teammate Gani Ahmed Nigam, who has represented Kerala in the Santosh Trophy, was also seriously injured in the collision and remains under treatment at Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital.

Who Was Rijohn Jose?

Rijohn Jose was a footballer from Thrissur who had played for several clubs during his domestic career before joining Calicut FC. His previous teams included FC Deccan, Wayanad United and George Telegraph.

He had been part of Calicut FC’s newly assembled squad and was training with the Kozhikode-based side as the team prepared for its debut Super League Kerala campaign.

The upcoming season was expected to mark an important phase for Calicut FC, with the newly formed squad conducting regular training sessions ahead of the league’s scheduled start.

How Did Rijohn Jose Die?

According to The New Indian Express, the accident occurred at around 10.30 pm on Sunday when the motorcycle carrying Rijohn and Gani collided with another motorcycle.

The collision took place near Christian College on the Gandhi Road flyover in Kozhikode. Four people travelling on the two motorcycles were subsequently taken to Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Despite receiving medical attention, Rijohn succumbed to his injuries at around 12.15 am. His death came only days before Calicut FC were due to begin their campaign.

Gani Ahmed Nigam Injured In Accident

Gani Ahmed Nigam was also seriously injured in the collision and continues to receive treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode.

Nigam has represented Kerala in the Santosh Trophy and was part of the Calicut FC squad preparing for the upcoming Super League Kerala season alongside Rijohn.

The accident has therefore affected the club at a particularly difficult stage, with Calicut FC having been involved in preparations for the league and training regularly in Kozhikode.

Rijohn Jose Death Leaves Calicut FC In Shock

Rijohn’s death has cast a shadow over Calicut FC’s preparations for their debut season. The accident occurred roughly a week before the scheduled start of the Super League Kerala campaign.

For the Kozhikode-based club, the loss of a 29-year-old player during preparations has added a tragic dimension to what was expected to be an important milestone in its football journey.