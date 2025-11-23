Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsFootballReal Madrid vs Elche La Liga: Live Streaming & TV Broadcast Details

Real Madrid vs Elche La Liga: Live Streaming & TV Broadcast Details

Real Madrid take on Elche in their 13th La Liga 2025/26 match, aiming to regain the top spot. Check out when and where to watch live streaming ahead.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 23 Nov 2025 07:19 PM (IST)
Real Madrid have lost the La Liga top spot to arch rivals Barcelona after they thrashed Athletic Club 4-0 on a historic return to Camp Nou.

Both are tied on points, 31, but Barca has the better goal difference. Nevertheless, as the 15-time UEFA Champions League winners travel to face Elche away from home, they have an opportunity to summit the points table again with a draw or a win.

Elche, on the other hand, are currently placed 15th, and would look to boost their spirits with a strong finish against a tough opposition.

With that said, let's take a look at Real Madrid vs Elche live streaming and TV Broadcast details.

Real Madrid vs Elche Live Streaming

The Fancode app and website will live stream the Real Madrid vs Elche La Liga clash, which will be played at the Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero. Viewers should note that access requires an active subscription.

They can opt for the full-season pass to watch every La Liga match on Fancode, or simply purchase a one-match-only streaming pass for Rs 49 to watch this fixture.

Real Madrid vs Elche: TV Broadcast

As of now, no TV channel in India holds the broadcast rights for La Liga.

All matches, including the upcoming Real Madrid vs Elche, are available exclusively online through the Fancode app or website with a valid subscription.

Real Madrid vs Elche: Match Date & Time

The La Liga match between Real Madrid and Elche kicks off sharp at 1:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on November 24, 2025.

This means that the match is only a matter of hours away from this writing.

The Madrid-based club is expected to dominate the fixture, being the much stronger and in-form side, and anything but a win would be considered an upset.

Published at : 23 Nov 2025 07:17 PM (IST)
