Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsFootballReal Madrid vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Champions League Clash

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Champions League Clash

Real Madrid set to take on Bayern Munich in UEFA Champions League Quarter Finals. Check out live streaming & TV broadcast details for the clash.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 07 Apr 2026 06:30 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich: It is time for another round of UEFA Champions League knockout fixtures with 15-time champions, Real Madrid, taking on 6-time winners, Bayern Munich. The first leg of this Quarter Final fixture will be played in some hours from now at the iconic Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid. The Spanish and German clubs have met on plenty of occasions in the competition in the past, often churning out memorable encounters, and this upcoming clash also promises to be a belter. For those interested, here's how fans in India can watch Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich on live streaming and TV.

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming Guide

The Sony LIV app and website will live stream Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich UEFA UCL clash later tonight. 

Readers should note that they will need a paid subscription for the platform to catch all of the action as it pans out. 

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich TV Broadcast

On television, the UEFA UCL Quarter Final clash between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich will be aired live on one of the Sony Sports Network TV channels.

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich: When To Watch

The Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich UEFA UCL Quarter Finals is scheduled to start April 8, 2026, at 12:30 AM IST, which means after midnight tonight.

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich: Head-To-Head Record

As of this writing, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich have met on 28 occasions, with the former winning 13 and the latter winning 11 of those ties. Four matches have ended in a draw.

The last time these two sides met, Real Madrid was the victor with an aggregate score of 4-3. 

Cristiano Ronaldo is Madrid's all-time top scorer in this fixture with 105 goals, while Robert Lewandowski holds the record from Bayern's end with 69 goals. Both players are no longer at these clubs anymore, but there is no shortage of talent with Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr, Harry Kane, and more expected to feature.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

How can I watch Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich in India?

You can watch the match live on the Sony LIV app and website with a paid subscription. It will also be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network TV channels.

When is the Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich match scheduled?

The match is scheduled to start on April 8, 2026, at 12:30 AM IST, which is after midnight tonight.

What is the head-to-head record between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich?

They have met 28 times, with Real Madrid winning 13, Bayern Munich winning 11, and 4 draws. Real Madrid won their last encounter 4-3 on aggregate.

Who are the top scorers for Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in this fixture?

Cristiano Ronaldo is Real Madrid's top scorer with 105 goals, and Robert Lewandowski holds the record for Bayern Munich with 69 goals.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 07 Apr 2026 06:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Real Madrid Bayern Munich Champions League Ucl Live Streaming
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Football
Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Champions League Clash
Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Champions League Clash
Football
Kerala Minister Accuses Messi’s Argentina Of ‘Cheating’ Over Cancelled Match Despite Payment
Kerala Minister Accuses Messi’s Argentina Of ‘Cheating’ Over Cancelled Match Despite Payment
Football
No Entry For Team India! Football Coach, Players Denied Entry In Stadium - Know Why
No Entry For Team India! Football Coach, Players Denied Entry In Stadium - Know Why
Football
Kylian Mbappé Injury Blunder: Real Madrid Medical Staff Reportedly Scanned Wrong Leg
Kylian Mbappé Injury Blunder: Real Madrid Medical Staff Reportedly Scanned Wrong Leg
Advertisement

Videos

Middle East Inferno: Iran Strikes US, Israel; Tehran Explosions Amid Supreme Leader Mystery
Death Night Countdown: Trump Trapped in War Labyrinth as Iran-US-Israel Strikes Intensify
Breaking: Iran Faces Intense US-Israel Strikes; Fuel Surcharges Hit Air Travel Worldwide
WAR SURGE: Blasts Rock Tehran and Qom as Mystery Deepens Around Mojtaba Khamenei Status
BIG BREAKING: Assam Police Grills Pawan Khera Over Passport Claims on Himanta Sarma’s Wife
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | Strategic Autonomy In Action: Why Russia Still Matters to India’s Energy Security
Opinion
Embed widget