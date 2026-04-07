You can watch the match live on the Sony LIV app and website with a paid subscription. It will also be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network TV channels.
Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Champions League Clash
Real Madrid set to take on Bayern Munich in UEFA Champions League Quarter Finals. Check out live streaming & TV broadcast details for the clash.
Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich: It is time for another round of UEFA Champions League knockout fixtures with 15-time champions, Real Madrid, taking on 6-time winners, Bayern Munich. The first leg of this Quarter Final fixture will be played in some hours from now at the iconic Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid. The Spanish and German clubs have met on plenty of occasions in the competition in the past, often churning out memorable encounters, and this upcoming clash also promises to be a belter. For those interested, here's how fans in India can watch Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich on live streaming and TV.
Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming Guide
The Sony LIV app and website will live stream Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich UEFA UCL clash later tonight.
Readers should note that they will need a paid subscription for the platform to catch all of the action as it pans out.
Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich TV Broadcast
On television, the UEFA UCL Quarter Final clash between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich will be aired live on one of the Sony Sports Network TV channels.
Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich: When To Watch
The Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich UEFA UCL Quarter Finals is scheduled to start April 8, 2026, at 12:30 AM IST, which means after midnight tonight.
Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich: Head-To-Head Record
As of this writing, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich have met on 28 occasions, with the former winning 13 and the latter winning 11 of those ties. Four matches have ended in a draw.
The last time these two sides met, Real Madrid was the victor with an aggregate score of 4-3.
Cristiano Ronaldo is Madrid's all-time top scorer in this fixture with 105 goals, while Robert Lewandowski holds the record from Bayern's end with 69 goals. Both players are no longer at these clubs anymore, but there is no shortage of talent with Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr, Harry Kane, and more expected to feature.
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Frequently Asked Questions
How can I watch Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich in India?
When is the Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich match scheduled?
The match is scheduled to start on April 8, 2026, at 12:30 AM IST, which is after midnight tonight.
What is the head-to-head record between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich?
They have met 28 times, with Real Madrid winning 13, Bayern Munich winning 11, and 4 draws. Real Madrid won their last encounter 4-3 on aggregate.
Who are the top scorers for Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in this fixture?
Cristiano Ronaldo is Real Madrid's top scorer with 105 goals, and Robert Lewandowski holds the record for Bayern Munich with 69 goals.