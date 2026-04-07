Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Champions League Clash

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Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich: It is time for another round of UEFA Champions League knockout fixtures with 15-time champions, Real Madrid, taking on 6-time winners, Bayern Munich. The first leg of this Quarter Final fixture will be played in some hours from now at the iconic Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid. The Spanish and German clubs have met on plenty of occasions in the competition in the past, often churning out memorable encounters, and this upcoming clash also promises to be a belter. For those interested, here's how fans in India can watch Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich on live streaming and TV.

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming Guide

The Sony LIV app and website will live stream Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich UEFA UCL clash later tonight.

Readers should note that they will need a paid subscription for the platform to catch all of the action as it pans out.

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich TV Broadcast

On television, the UEFA UCL Quarter Final clash between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich will be aired live on one of the Sony Sports Network TV channels.

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich: When To Watch

The Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich UEFA UCL Quarter Finals is scheduled to start April 8, 2026, at 12:30 AM IST, which means after midnight tonight.

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich: Head-To-Head Record

As of this writing, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich have met on 28 occasions, with the former winning 13 and the latter winning 11 of those ties. Four matches have ended in a draw.

The last time these two sides met, Real Madrid was the victor with an aggregate score of 4-3.

Cristiano Ronaldo is Madrid's all-time top scorer in this fixture with 105 goals, while Robert Lewandowski holds the record from Bayern's end with 69 goals. Both players are no longer at these clubs anymore, but there is no shortage of talent with Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr, Harry Kane, and more expected to feature.