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English NewsSportsFootballWATCH: Real Madrid Pay Tribute To Nepal Flood Victims Ahead Of La Liga Clash

WATCH: Real Madrid Pay Tribute To Nepal Flood Victims Ahead Of La Liga Clash

Real Madrid and Malaga observed a minute's silence before their La Liga clash to honour victims of the devastating Nepal floods.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 31 Aug 2026 11:04 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Real Madrid, Malaga observed minute's silence for Nepal victims.
  • Floods in Nepal claimed hundreds of lives, thousands missing.
  • Authorities deployed aid; FC Barcelona also honored flood victims.

Real Madrid Nepal Floods Tribute: Real Madrid and Malaga set aside their rivalry at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday to honour the victims of the devastating floods that have struck Nepal and the Nepal-Tibet border region. Before their La Liga fixture, players and officials observed a minute's silence inside the stadium. Real Madrid players also wore black armbands as a mark of respect, turning the opening moments of the match into a solemn tribute to those affected by the disaster.

The Spanish giants later shared a message highlighting the significance of the gesture.

Bernabeu Falls Silent In Memory Of Flood Victims

"A minute of silence at the Bernabeu, in memory of the victims of the terrible flooding that has struck the border between Nepal and Tibet." Real Madrid posted on X.

The tribute came as Nepal continued to deal with the devastating consequences of the floods and landslides.

Read More: Joe Root Matches Virat Kohli's WTC Record As England Thrash Pakistan At Lord's

According to figures released by Nepal Police on Sunday afternoon, 788 bodies had been recovered by 3 PM. The country's disaster management authority had earlier reported 2,502 people missing.

The situation has continued to evolve as authorities work to establish the full scale of the catastrophe.

Authorities have been using helicopters and ground vehicles to transport food, emergency supplies and communication equipment to isolated areas.

Football World Stands With Nepal

The gesture at the Bernabeu offered a moment of solidarity amid the continuing emergency.

For Real Madrid and Malaga, the minute's silence provided an opportunity to acknowledge the victims and families affected by a disaster that has devastated communities far beyond the football world.

Prior to this fixture, FC Barcelona players had also observed a minute of silence paying tribute to the flood victims before their La Liga fixture against Athletic Club.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Real Madrid and Malaga observe a minute of silence?

They observed it to honor the victims of the devastating floods that struck Nepal and the Nepal-Tibet border region. Real Madrid players also wore black armbands as a mark of respect.

What specific actions did Real Madrid take during the tribute?

Real Madrid players and officials observed a minute's silence at the Santiago Bernabeu. Real Madrid players also wore black armbands during the opening moments of their match.

How many casualties were reported from the Nepal floods at the time of the tribute?

According to Nepal Police figures, 788 bodies had been recovered, and 2,502 people were reported missing due to the floods at that time.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 31 Aug 2026 11:04 AM (IST)
Tags :
FC Barcelona Real Madrid La Liga Nepal Floods
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