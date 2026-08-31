WATCH: Real Madrid Pay Tribute To Nepal Flood Victims Ahead Of La Liga Clash

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Real Madrid, Malaga observed minute's silence for Nepal victims.

Floods in Nepal claimed hundreds of lives, thousands missing.

Authorities deployed aid; FC Barcelona also honored flood victims.

Real Madrid Nepal Floods Tribute: Real Madrid and Malaga set aside their rivalry at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday to honour the victims of the devastating floods that have struck Nepal and the Nepal-Tibet border region. Before their La Liga fixture, players and officials observed a minute's silence inside the stadium. Real Madrid players also wore black armbands as a mark of respect, turning the opening moments of the match into a solemn tribute to those affected by the disaster.

real madrid and bernabeu pays tribute to nepal flood victims 🤍🙏🇳🇵pic.twitter.com/VhN0FlwIBe August 30, 2026

The Spanish giants later shared a message highlighting the significance of the gesture.

Bernabeu Falls Silent In Memory Of Flood Victims

Moment of silence at the Bernabéu for the victims of the flood in Nepal and Tibet. pic.twitter.com/TsUx0GeRiF — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) August 30, 2026

"A minute of silence at the Bernabeu, in memory of the victims of the terrible flooding that has struck the border between Nepal and Tibet." Real Madrid posted on X.

The tribute came as Nepal continued to deal with the devastating consequences of the floods and landslides.

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According to figures released by Nepal Police on Sunday afternoon, 788 bodies had been recovered by 3 PM. The country's disaster management authority had earlier reported 2,502 people missing.

The situation has continued to evolve as authorities work to establish the full scale of the catastrophe.

Authorities have been using helicopters and ground vehicles to transport food, emergency supplies and communication equipment to isolated areas.

Football World Stands With Nepal

The gesture at the Bernabeu offered a moment of solidarity amid the continuing emergency.

For Real Madrid and Malaga, the minute's silence provided an opportunity to acknowledge the victims and families affected by a disaster that has devastated communities far beyond the football world.

Prior to this fixture, FC Barcelona players had also observed a minute of silence paying tribute to the flood victims before their La Liga fixture against Athletic Club.