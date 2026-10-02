WATCH: Denmark Star Copies Ronaldo’s Celebration Before Strange Exchange With Portugal Coach

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Hojlund scored for Denmark, mimicking Ronaldo's iconic 'Siuuu' celebration.

This occurred as Ronaldo was absent, having departed Portugal camp.

Post-match, Hojlund appeared to push Portugal coach Jorge Jesus.

Rasmus Hojlund produced a moment that immediately caught the attention of football fans during Denmark’s clash with Portugal, celebrating his goal with Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic 'Siuuu' routine before another unusual incident involving Portugal coach Jorge Jesus added to the drama. Hojlund scored Denmark’s second goal to make it 2-2 and then recreated Ronaldo’s trademark celebration in front of the watching crowd. The gesture quickly became one of the most discussed moments of the match.

WATCH: Hojlund Pulls Off Ronaldo’s Famous Celebration

Rasmus Højlund SIUU goal celebration vs Portugal | Denmark vs Portugal | Nations League pic.twitter.com/OsPHJguAe2 October 1, 2026

Hojlund’s decision to use Ronaldo’s trademark celebration was always going to attract attention, especially with the Portuguese superstar not featuring on the pitch.

Ronaldo was left on the bench for Portugal’s entire match against Norway and later departed the national team camp. Against that backdrop, Hojlund’s choice to celebrate by copying his famous 'Siuuu' routine added another intriguing layer to the evening.

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The goal itself was crucial for Denmark, but the celebration ensured the striker’s equaliser became an instant talking point across social media.

WATCH: Hojlund Appears To Have Altercation With Jorge Jesus

The drama did not end when the match was over. Broadcast appeared to show Hojlund making brief contact with Jorge Jesus after the final whistle, with the interaction looking like a push.

The moment has since attracted attention online, although the reason for the exchange has not been established.

Ronaldo’s departure from the Portugal camp has added further intrigue around the match.

He publicly confirmed his decision to leave Portugal’s camp, revealing that he had discussed the matter with Portuguese Football Federation president Pedro Proenca.

He has said he will eventually explain the full story behind the exit, while reports link Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus to the controversy.