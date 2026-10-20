PSG vs Barcelona Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Champions League Blockbuster Clash

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PSG hosts Barcelona in crucial UEFA Champions League encounter.

Match kicks off October 21, 12:30 AM IST.

Indian viewers can watch live on Sony Sports Network, Sony LIV.

PSG vs Barcelona UCL: Paris Saint-Germain and FC Barcelona are preparing for a major European test as the two clubs meet in the UEFA Champions League. With victories in both of their opening fixtures, each side will be aiming to maintain its perfect record and strengthen its position in the competition. The encounter at the Parc des Princes brings together two teams with plenty of attacking quality. PSG will have the backing of their home crowd, while Barcelona will seek another positive result on the road.

For fans in India, the match will take place after midnight, making the kick-off time particularly important.

PSG vs Barcelona: Match Date & Time

The Champions League fixture is scheduled for Tuesday, October 20, 2026, in Paris. Kick-off is set for 9:00 PM local time, which means 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday, October 21, for viewers in India.

Both teams are heavy on the attacking front, which builds promise for an action-packed encounter.

PSG vs Barcelona: TV & Live Streaming Details

Indian viewers can watch PSG vs Barcelona on the Sony Sports Network on TV. Sony TEN 2 is listed as the television channel for the match.

Sony LIV will live stream PSG vs Barcelona via its app and website. Fans should have an eligible paid subscription to access the full match on the platform.

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Barca are on the hunt for their sixth title, while PSG are the defending champions, having won the competition back-to-back.

With both teams entering the fixture on six points, the result could influence the early shape of the league-phase table.

The stakes, attacking talent and European history surrounding the clubs make this a match that supporters will be keen to follow, whether watching on television or streaming online.