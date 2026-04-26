Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
UK Board ResultAssembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsFootballPremier League Title Race Heats Up! Arsenal Back Top, Go Three Points Clear Of Man City

Premier League Title Race Heats Up! Arsenal Back Top, Go Three Points Clear Of Man City

Arsenal is back on top of the Premier League 2025/26 points table after a nervy 1-0 win at home against Newcastle United, but Manchester City have a game in hand.

By : IANS | Updated at : 26 Apr 2026 10:40 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Arsenal regained Premier League lead with a 1-0 Newcastle victory.
  • Callum Wilson's late goal secured West Ham a vital win.
  • Nottingham Forest's dominant win boosts survival hopes significantly.

London: Arsenal returned to the top of the Premier League on Saturday with a nervy 1-0 win at home to Newcastle United.

Arsenal took the lead after just nine minutes when Eberechi Eze unleashed a stunning strike that curled into the top corner.

Perhaps affected by recent performances, Arsenal was content to try and manage its lead, a strategy also shaped by injuries to both Kai Havertz and Eze, who went off with knocks that cast doubt over their availability for Wednesday's Champions League semifinal first leg away to Atletico Madrid, reported Xinhua.

Arsenal now sits three points clear of Manchester City, who on Saturday reached the FA Cup final after coming from behind to edge second-tier Southampton.

Callum Wilson scored a 92nd-minute winner to give West Ham a dramatic 2-1 home victory over Everton and keep them out of the bottom three. Tomas Soucek put West Ham ahead in the 51st minute, but Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall silenced the home crowd by levelling in the 89th minute.

With Tottenham Hotspur having just gone in front away to Wolverhampton Wanderers in a simultaneous fixture, Dewsbury-Hall's goal briefly dropped West Ham into the relegation zone before Wilson's late strike lifted them back above Spurs.

Tottenham, however, claimed its first win under Roberto De Zerbi thanks to Joao Palhinha's 82nd-minute goal in a tense match against already-relegated Wolves.

Nottingham Forest took a huge stride towards safety on Friday night with a stunning 5-0 win away to Sunderland, scoring four times before halftime. Trai Hume's own goal opened the floodgates, with Chris Wood, Morgan Gibbs-White and Igor Jesus adding three more in a six-minute blitz. Elliot Anderson capped an extraordinary night with a fifth in the 95th minute, although West Ham and Tottenham's victories mean Forest still have work to do.

Ryan Sessegnon's 43rd-minute goal earned Fulham a 1-0 home win over Aston Villa, who nonetheless remain well-placed to secure Champions League qualification for next season.

Liverpool strengthened its chances of returning to the Champions League next season with a 3-1 win at home to Crystal Palace thanks to goals from fit-again Alexander Isak, Andy Robertson and an injury time finish from Florian Wirtz.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Arsenal secure their win against Newcastle?

Arsenal won 1-0 against Newcastle United. Eberechi Eze scored the winning goal in the ninth minute with a stunning strike.

What is Arsenal's current position in the Premier League?

Arsenal has returned to the top of the Premier League, sitting three points clear of Manchester City.

Which players were injured for Arsenal during the match?

Kai Havertz and Eberechi Eze both went off with knocks during the match, casting doubt on their availability for future games.

How did West Ham secure their victory over Everton?

Callum Wilson scored a 92nd-minute winner for West Ham, giving them a dramatic 2-1 home victory after Tomas Soucek had opened the scoring.

What was the significant result for Nottingham Forest?

Nottingham Forest took a big step towards safety with a dominant 5-0 away win against Sunderland, scoring four goals before halftime.

Published at : 26 Apr 2026 10:40 AM (IST)
Tags :
Arsenal Manchester City Premier League Football News
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Football
Premier League Title Race Heats Up! Arsenal Back Top, Go Three Points Clear Of Man City
Premier League Title Race Heats Up! Arsenal Back Top, Go Three Points Clear Of Man City
Football
Real Madrid Stumble! Draw vs Betis Deals Deals Blow To La Liga Title Hopes
Real Madrid Stumble! Draw vs Betis Deals Deals Blow To La Liga Title Hopes
Football
Rubio Signals Green Light For Iran Team At FIFA World Cup, But Bars IRGC-Linked Staff
Rubio Signals Green Light For Iran Team At FIFA World Cup, But Bars IRGC-Linked Staff
Football
Why India Might Miss Messi And Ronaldo's Final FIFA World Cup Dance
Why India Might Miss Messi And Ronaldo's Final FIFA World Cup Dance
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Donald Trump event attack appears pre-planned, probe reveals
Breaking News: “No Iran connection,” says Trump after high-profile attack
Exclusive: First images show attacker restrained on ground
Breaking News: Trump Praises Secret Service After Armed Attack Disrupts Washington Hilton Event
Attack on Trump: Gunfire-Like Sounds Trigger Chaos and Emergency Response at High-Profile Event
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
One Year Of Pahalgam - Three Lessons, One National Security Doctrine For India
Opinion
Embed widget