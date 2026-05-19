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HomeSportsFootballPep Guardiola’s Manchester City Future In Doubt: Report

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City Future In Doubt: Report

A report states that even though Guardiola signed a contract extension with Man City until 2027, doubts about his long-term future at the club have lingered in recent months.

By : IANS | Updated at : 19 May 2026 11:19 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Guardiola reportedly set to depart Manchester City after season's final match.
  • His tenure saw unprecedented domestic success, including 100 points season.
  • City achieved a historic Treble and four consecutive league titles.

New Delhi: Pep Guardiola is expected to announce his departure from Manchester City during the club’s final Premier League match of the season against Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium, said a report.

The report stated that even though Guardiola signed a contract extension until 2027 in November 2024, doubts about his long-term future at the club have lingered in recent months. If confirmed, the Spaniard’s exit would end one of the most successful managerial terms in English football history.

Guardiola joined City in February 2016 to take over from Manuel Pellegrini ahead of the 2016-17 campaign. His first season ended without a trophy, which was the only time he failed to win anything in his career. However, this quickly became an exception.

Under Guardiola, City entered a period of unmatched domestic success. In the 2017-18 season, they became the first team in Premier League history to reach 100 points, finishing with 106 goals in a record-breaking title-winning season.

The success continued over the next several years, reaching its peak in the historic 2022-23 season when City became only the second English club, after Manchester United in 1998-99, to complete the Treble by winning the Premier League, FA Cup, and UEFA Champions League in the same season.

City achieved another milestone in 2023-24 by becoming the first club in English top-flight history to win four consecutive league titles under Guardiola.

This news also comes at a time when Manchester City remains under investigation by the Premier League for more than 115 alleged breaches of financial regulations. The club denies any wrongdoing, and the case is still unresolved.

According to The Athletic report, former Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca is the leading candidate to replace Guardiola.

Maresca previously worked in City’s setup, managing the club’s Under-21 side during the 2020-21 season before returning in 2022 as part of Guardiola’s first-team coaching staff. His knowledge of the club’s structure and Guardiola’s tactical style is thought to make him a strong candidate for the job.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

When is Pep Guardiola expected to announce his departure from Manchester City?

Pep Guardiola is expected to announce his departure during Manchester City's final Premier League match of the season against Aston Villa.

Despite signing a contract extension, why are there doubts about Guardiola's future?

Doubts about his long-term future have lingered in recent months, even though he signed a contract extension until 2027.

What is considered one of Pep Guardiola's biggest achievements with Manchester City?

Winning the Treble in the 2022-23 season, which included the Premier League, FA Cup, and UEFA Champions League, is a significant achievement.

Who is reportedly the leading candidate to replace Pep Guardiola?

Former Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca is considered the leading candidate to replace Guardiola. He has previous experience with City's U21s and first-team coaching staff.

Published at : 19 May 2026 11:19 AM (IST)
Tags :
Arsenal Manchester City Pep Guardiola Premier League
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