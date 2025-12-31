Wolves Halt 11-Game Losing Streak With 1-1 Draw vs Man United In Premier League

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Manchester: Wolverhampton Wanderers halted a run of 11 straight Premier League defeats with a hard-earned 1-1 draw against Manchester United.

Ladislav Krejci cancelled out Joshua Zirkzee’s effort as the league’s bottom side left Old Trafford with a deserved share of the spoils.

Zirkzee’s first home goal in the top flight for over a year opened the scoring after 27 minutes, with his deflected strike finding the net via Krejci.

However, the Wolves defender made amends at the other end of the pitch, as a fine header on the cusp of half-time proved enough to stop the rot for Rob Edwards’ side, Premier League reports.

Man Utd, who had Patrick Dorgu’s last-gasp strike ruled out for offside, end 2025 in sixth place after missing the chance to move level on points with Liverpool in fourth. Wolves remain rooted to the foot of the table, now on three points for the season.

Elsewhere, Newcastle United Newcastle United rounded off 2025 on a positive note as they returned to winning ways in the Premier League and added to Burnley's woes with a 3-1 victory at Turf Moor.

Joelinton's rapid opener preceded Yoane Wissa – on his first league start for the Magpies – tapping home his maiden top-flight goal for Newcastle, before Josh Laurent halved the deficit with a fine 23rd-minute volley.

Laurent was denied another goal by the woodwork as Burnley dominated the second half, before Bruno Guimaraes profited from Martin Dubravka's error to seal all three points for Newcastle in the third minute of stoppage time.

The defeat left Burnley in 19th, six points adrift of 17th-placed Nottingham Forest, while Newcastle's second away win of the season moved them up to 10th.

After the win Newcastle coach Eddie Howe said, "We needed to win because we knew we were under pressure. I thought the lads responded really well, it was a really fast start. We scored some really good goals and then, us being us at this present time, we made it difficult for ourselves. The second half was nervy to a point. But overall I thought we showed real character and resilience in the second half to get over the line."

