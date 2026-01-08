Manchester City's Winless Run Continues After Draw Against Brighton

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Manchester: Manchester City were forced to settle for a share of the Premier League spoils for a third successive game as they drew 1-1 with Brighton at the Etihad.

On a night that saw young central defender Max Alleyne produce an accomplished senior debut, a much-changed City team had taken a 40th-minute lead through Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian striker converted a 40th-minute penalty to register what was the 150th goal of his City career.

But though City had chances to extend that advantage, the visitors hit back on the hour, drawing level thanks to Kaoru Mitoma’s low drive.

Pep Guardiola’s men strained every sinew in an effort to find a late winner, and Haaland was denied by a stupendous 80th-minute save from Bart Verbruggen, with the sides each claiming a point.

Elsewhere, Harry Wilson's late winner secured Fulham a 2-1 victory over 10-man Chelsea, whose new boss, Liam Rosenior, watched from the stands at Craven Cottage.

Chelsea suffered an early blow when Marc Cucurella was sent off after 22 minutes for a last-man foul on Wilson.

Chelsea were then offered a reprieve as Wilson had a first-half goal ruled out for offside against Raul Jimenez, who later made amends by heading in the opening goal in the 55th minute, Premier League reports.

Liam Delap levelled just 17 minutes later, reacting quickest to score his first Premier League goal for Chelsea, only for the in-form Wilson to drill an 81st-minute winner past Robert Sanchez.

In another match, Antoine Semenyo secured three points for AFC Bournemouth in style as his 95th-minute long-range strike gave the Cherries a 3-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

The Bournemouth forward, who is strongly linked with a move to Manchester City this month, lashed the ball through a crowd of bodies in the Spurs box to seal all three points.

