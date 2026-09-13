Manchester Derby Drama! Haaland Fires 10-Man City To Victory Over United At Old Trafford

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Manchester City played with ten men after Foden's red card.

Manchester United hit woodwork twice, lost 1-0.

Erling Haaland scored winning goal, confirmed after VAR review.

Manchester Derby: Manchester City maintained their flawless start to the Premier League under Enzo Maresca after grinding out a 1-0 victory over Manchester United. The contest was turned on its head by two major VAR interventions, as City were forced to play with a man down for much of the match after Phil Foden was shown a red card for a challenge involving Bruno Fernandes. Despite being reduced to 10 players, City refused to surrender control of the game.

United created opportunities and hit the woodwork through Marcus Rashford and Kobbie Mainoo, but the hosts repeatedly found themselves frustrated by a well-organised City defence.

Foden Sees Red As VAR Drama Takes Centre Stage

The first major flashpoint arrived early in the first half when Foden was dismissed for kicking out at Fernandes.

The sending-off gave United a significant numerical advantage, but Manchester City responded with impressive discipline and aggression.

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Rather than retreat completely, Maresca’s side continued to press and defend from the front, limiting the number of clear openings available to their rivals.

Manchester United came closest on either side of half-time when Rashford and Mainoo both struck the woodwork, but their rivals survived the scares and remained dangerous on the counter.

Haaland Goal Survives Offside Check

The decisive moment came in the 60th minute when Erling Haaland, unsurprisingly, finished clinically at the far post from a Gvardiol cross.

The goal was initially ruled out for offside, triggering another lengthy VAR review. The decision was eventually overturned after replays showed Patrick Dorgu had played Haaland onside.

The Norwegian’s finish ultimately proved decisive, giving City a lead they defended fiercely through the remainder of the match.

United pushed forward in search of an equaliser and their best late opportunity came in stoppage time when Bryan Mbuemo forced a brilliant save from Gianluigi Donnarumma.

For United, the defeat will be particularly frustrating. They created enough moments to threaten the City goal, but the woodwork, Donnarumma and a disciplined defensive performance combined to deny them.