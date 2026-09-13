Erling Haaland scored the decisive goal in the 60th minute from a Gvardiol cross. His finish, confirmed by VAR, secured a 1-0 victory for Manchester City.
Manchester Derby Drama! Haaland Fires 10-Man City To Victory Over United At Old Trafford
Manchester City beat Manchester United 1-0 after two major VAR calls, with Erling Haaland scoring the decisive goal in a dramatic derby.
- Manchester City played with ten men after Foden's red card.
- Manchester United hit woodwork twice, lost 1-0.
- Erling Haaland scored winning goal, confirmed after VAR review.
Manchester Derby: Manchester City maintained their flawless start to the Premier League under Enzo Maresca after grinding out a 1-0 victory over Manchester United. The contest was turned on its head by two major VAR interventions, as City were forced to play with a man down for much of the match after Phil Foden was shown a red card for a challenge involving Bruno Fernandes. Despite being reduced to 10 players, City refused to surrender control of the game.
United created opportunities and hit the woodwork through Marcus Rashford and Kobbie Mainoo, but the hosts repeatedly found themselves frustrated by a well-organised City defence.
Foden Sees Red As VAR Drama Takes Centre Stage
The first major flashpoint arrived early in the first half when Foden was dismissed for kicking out at Fernandes.
The sending-off gave United a significant numerical advantage, but Manchester City responded with impressive discipline and aggression.
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Rather than retreat completely, Maresca’s side continued to press and defend from the front, limiting the number of clear openings available to their rivals.
Manchester United came closest on either side of half-time when Rashford and Mainoo both struck the woodwork, but their rivals survived the scares and remained dangerous on the counter.
Haaland Goal Survives Offside Check
The decisive moment came in the 60th minute when Erling Haaland, unsurprisingly, finished clinically at the far post from a Gvardiol cross.
The goal was initially ruled out for offside, triggering another lengthy VAR review. The decision was eventually overturned after replays showed Patrick Dorgu had played Haaland onside.
The Norwegian’s finish ultimately proved decisive, giving City a lead they defended fiercely through the remainder of the match.
United pushed forward in search of an equaliser and their best late opportunity came in stoppage time when Bryan Mbuemo forced a brilliant save from Gianluigi Donnarumma.
For United, the defeat will be particularly frustrating. They created enough moments to threaten the City goal, but the woodwork, Donnarumma and a disciplined defensive performance combined to deny them.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who scored the winning goal in the Manchester Derby?
What major VAR decision affected Manchester City?
Phil Foden was shown a red card early in the first half after a VAR review for kicking out at Bruno Fernandes. This forced City to play with ten men for much of the match.
Was Erling Haaland's goal initially allowed?
No, Haaland's goal was initially ruled out for offside. A lengthy VAR review then overturned the decision, confirming Patrick Dorgu had played him onside.
How close did Manchester United come to scoring?
Manchester United hit the woodwork twice through Marcus Rashford and Kobbie Mainoo. Bryan Mbuemo also forced a brilliant late save from Gianluigi Donnarumma.