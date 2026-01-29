Premier League Clubs Claim Champions League Top Five Spots, Arsenal went a perfect 8-0-0

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The 2025/26 Champions League league phase has wrapped up with a clear message: the Premier League is currently the dominant force in European football. In a historic display of depth, five English clubs, Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea, and Manchester City, all finished in the top eight.

This achievement allows them to bypass the stress of the playoff round and move straight into the Round of 16.

Arsenal Leads the Pack with a Perfect Record

At the very top of the table, Arsenal proved untouchable. Mikel Arteta's side finished in first place with a flawless 8-0 record, making them the team to beat in the knockout stages. They were closely followed by Liverpool in third and a surprisingly consistent Tottenham in fourth.

Chelsea and Manchester City (buoyed by Erling Haaland’s late-game heroics against Galatasaray) claimed the sixth and eighth spots respectively.

Top 8: Automatic Round of 16 Qualifiers

The final standings confirm the elite group that has secured direct entry into the next round. The list features a heavy English presence alongside clubs from Germany, Spain, and Portugal:

Arsenal (Premier League)

Bayern Munich (Bundesliga)

Liverpool (Premier League)

Tottenham (Premier League)

Barcelona (La Liga)

Chelsea (Premier League)

Sporting CP (Primeira Liga)

Manchester City (Premier League)

A Definitive Sign of Dominance

As Spurs boss Thomas Frank noted, this level of success is a definitive sign that the Premier League has moved far ahead of its continental rivals. By securing five of the eight automatic qualification slots, the English top flight has effectively pushed traditional powerhouses like Real Madrid and PSG into the knockout playoffs.

The Reason Behind Premier League's Success?

The primary driver of this success is financial might. The Premier League’s TV rights revenue allows even mid-table English clubs to outspend other major European clubs. Last summer, English teams spent over £3 billion on transfers, more than the top leagues in Spain, Germany, Italy, and France combined.

This wealth has created deep squads capable of handling the physical intensity of both domestic and European schedules, a feat that traditional giants struggled to match this season.