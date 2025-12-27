Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Premier League 2025/26: Chelsea vs Aston Villa Live Streaming & TV Broadcast Details

Premier League 2025/26: Chelsea vs Aston Villa Live Streaming & TV Broadcast Details

Chelsea FC take on Aston Villa in a Premier League 2025/26 top 4 clash. Check out live streaming, TV broadcast and match time details for India ahead.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 27 Dec 2025 04:35 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Almost half of the Premier League season has concluded and competition for the top spot has tightened with Arsenal, Manchester City and Aston Villa neck-and-neck.

Chelsea FC are also among the top 4, albeit notably behind on points, but have an opportunity to further solidy their position, with Manchester United trailing close-by.

Tonight's Premier League 2025/26 clash features Chelsea vs Aston Villa, and here's how fans in India can catch all the action via live stream or TV broadcast.

Chelsea vs Aston Villa: Live Streaming

The JioHotstar app and website will live stream Chelsea vs Aston Villa, set to take place later tonight, December 27, 2025, at 11:00 PM IST.

The match will be played at the former's home ground, the Stamford Bridge stadium in London. 

Chelsea vs Aston Villa: TV Broadcast

Premier League matches are aired on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India, particularly Star Sports Select 1 HD, so fans can check them out for the Chelsea vs Aston Villa match broadcast.

Chelsea vs Aston Villa: Head-To-Head Record

Chelsea have faced Aston Villa on 167 occassions (across all competitions in history), winning 68, losing 61, and drawing 38 of these games.

Their last five meetings at the Stamford Bridge (the venue for tonight's encounter) has seen two wins for either side (one via penalty shootouts for Chelsea) and a solitary goal-less draw in 2024.

Their most recent fixture here was in December 2024, when Chelsea won 3-0. 

Having said that, recent momentum suggests the odds to be in favor of Villa, who have all five of their last games, whereas Chelsea have only won one of their last five matches, drawing three and losing one.

As for the Premier League standings, a win for Villa will see them momentarily go second on the points table with 39 points, level on points with table-toppers Arsenal (but behind in Goal Difference).

A win for Chelsea, on the other hand, would still keep them on the fourth spot, but send them 3 points clear of Manchester United.

Published at : 27 Dec 2025 04:34 PM (IST)
Read more
