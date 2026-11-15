Portugal Humiliated After Ronaldo's Retirement! Thrashed 4-1 By Denmark At Home

Portugal vs Denmark: Portugal's first match following Cristiano Ronaldo's international retirement turned into a night to forget, as Denmark stormed to a 4-1 victory in the UEFA Nations League. The result marked their heaviest-ever home defeat in a competitive fixture, making the absence of their iconic No. 7 even more noticeable. The visitors controlled the contest and opened the scoring through captain Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who converted from the penalty spot before half-time.

The visitors were awarded the spot-kick after Ruben Dias was penalised for handball.

Denmark Run Riot After The Break

Portugal's defensive problems intensified in the second half. Rasmus Hojlund doubled Denmark's advantage in the 50th minute, finishing a well-worked team move with a volley.

Just seven minutes later, the striker struck again. He got away from Dias near the edge of the penalty area before unleashing a powerful effort beyond goalkeeper Diogo Costa.

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Joachim Andersen added another in the 75th minute, heading home to make it 4-0 and put the contest beyond Portugal's reach.

Bernardo Silva managed a stoppage-time consolation, but the late goal did little to soften the scale of the defeat.

The match also ended with a VAR check following his strike.

Portugal Suffer Historic Home Defeat Without Ronaldo

The loss was particularly significant given Portugal's record at home.

Before this match, the team had suffered only four defeats by a margin of at least two goals in competitive home matches.

Their previous such setback came against Italy in a 1993 World Cup qualifier.

Ronaldo had announced his international retirement the previous week following a reported falling-out with coach Jorge Jesus.

In a tribute to their former captain, Portugal players wore his iconic No. 7 jerseys before kick-off.

However, the emotional gesture was not followed by a convincing performance on the pitch. Denmark capitalised on Portugal's defensive lapses to claim a memorable victory and leave the hosts with plenty to reflect on.