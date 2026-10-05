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English NewsSportsFootballPortugal Continue Winning Run After Ronaldo Exit, Mount Stunning Comeback Over Haaland's Norway

Portugal Continue Winning Run After Ronaldo Exit, Mount Stunning Comeback Over Haaland's Norway

Portugal overturned Norway’s early lead to win 2-1, with Goncalo Ramos and Joao Cancelo sealing a win with 10 men on the pitch.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 05 Oct 2026 06:46 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Norway scored first; Portugal quickly equalized via Joao Cancelo.
  • Goncalo Ramos scored winner; Ronaldo was notably absent.
  • Haaland injured; Portugal secured quarterfinals spot after red card.

Portugal vs Norway: Portugal maintained their impressive UEFA Nations League campaign with a 2-1 comeback win over Norway, securing a place in the quarterfinals while dealing with a notable absence up front. Norway stunned the reigning champions in Porto when Brentford defender Kristoffer Ajer produced a superb finish in the 36th minute. The defender controlled a bouncing ball outside the box before bending an outstanding strike into the top corner.

Portugal, however, needed only two minutes to restore parity.

FC Barcelona left-back Joao Cancelo responded with a spectacular effort of his own, sending a powerful shot into the net from around 20 yards.

Ramos Delivers Again As Portugal Turn Game Around

With Cristiano Ronaldo unavailable, Goncalo Ramos was handed the responsibility of leading the line and once again found the target.

The AC Milan striker completed the turnaround in the second half, finishing from close range after being set up by Joao Felix.

Also Check || WATCH: Uruguay Football Stars Play Cricket At Eden Gardens Ahead Of Historic India Clash

It was Ramos’ third consecutive match with a goal and proved decisive as Portugal secured another victory.

After being benched against Norway in an earlier fixture, Ronaldo had walked out on the squad on Wednesday ahead of Portugal's previous game against Denmark.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United forward said in a statement online that he would reveal the reasons "in due time".

Haaland Injury Adds To Norway’s Frustration

Norway’s defeat was compounded by concern over Erling Haaland’s fitness.

The Manchester City forward came close to scoring after the hour mark when he fired an effort across the face of goal.

Haaland subsequently signalled towards the bench and was taken off in the 67th minute, with Jorgen Strand Larsen replacing him.

Portugal also finished the match with 10 players. Francisco Conceicao was sent off after receiving two yellow cards within seconds for dissent following an unsuccessful appeal for a penalty.

The result guarantees Portugal a top-two finish in Group A4 and a place in the Nations League quarterfinals in March 2027.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the final score of the match between Portugal and Norway?

Portugal defeated Norway 2-1 in a UEFA Nations League comeback win. This victory secured Portugal's place in the quarterfinals.

Who scored Portugal's goals against Norway?

Joao Cancelo scored Portugal's equalizer, and Goncalo Ramos completed the turnaround with the winning goal. Ramos was assisted by Joao Felix.

Why was Cristiano Ronaldo absent from the Portugal squad?

Cristiano Ronaldo had walked out on the squad on Wednesday before the previous game. He stated he would reveal his reasons at a later stage.

What happened to Erling Haaland during the match?

Erling Haaland signalled towards the bench after the hour mark and was taken off in the 67th minute due to injury concerns. Jorgen Strand Larsen replaced him.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 Oct 2026 06:44 AM (IST)
Tags :
FC Barcelona Nations League Erling Haaland Crisitiano Ronaldo
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