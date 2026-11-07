'Thought He Would Return': Portugal Coach Breaks Silence On Ronaldo's International Retirement

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Cristiano Ronaldo announced Portugal retirement, surprising coach Jorge Jesus.

Jesus respects decision, recalling Ronaldo's final controversial national team appearances.

Disagreement with coach led to FPF fine, team suspension.

Ronaldo Retirement: Cristiano Ronaldo's decision to bring his Portugal career to an end came as a surprise to fans and seemingly head coach Jorge Jesus as well. The Portugal manager admitted he had expected the veteran striker to return to the national setup and had even planned to include him in his Nations League squad. Jesus made the comments while announcing his selections for the tournament, just a day after Ronaldo revealed that he would no longer represent his country.

Jorge Jesus On Ronaldo's Retirement

Cristiano Ronaldo's announcement marked the end of an illustrious international journey, but the coach acknowledged that the decision was not one he had anticipated.

"I thought he would return. I certainly intended to call him up,"

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Jesus said, while making it clear that Ronaldo's choice deserved acceptance.

"He felt that this was the right moment to leave, and that must be respected. We can never overlook what he has meant to Portugal, what he has contributed to the country, or the fact that he serves as a symbol for younger players."

Ronaldo's Final Portugal Appearance & Fallout With Coach

Ronaldo's last outing for Portugal came against Wales in a Nations League match.

Portugal secured victory, although the forward failed to find the net. He was subsequently named among the substitutes for the match against Norway but did not feature.

His time with the national team then took a contentious turn following a reported disagreement with the coach.

Ronaldo left the Portugal camp before later issuing an apology. The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) responded by imposing a fine and a 30-day suspension from the team.

FPF Plans Tribute For Portugal Legend

On Thursday, November 5, Ronaldo announced his international retirement through a lengthy video shared on his social media accounts.

The decision brought his Portugal career to a close after years of representing the national side.

The FPF has also indicated that it plans to arrange a special tribute for the legendary forward. However, the federation has yet to reveal when or how the ceremony will take place.