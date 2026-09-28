India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsFootballHaaland Scores, But Portugal Beat Norway As Ronaldo Watches From Bench

Haaland Scores, But Portugal Beat Norway As Ronaldo Watches From Bench

Erling Haaland extended his Nations League scoring record, but Norway lost 2-1 to Portugal as Cristiano Ronaldo watched from the bench for the full 90 minutes.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 28 Sep 2026 07:12 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Erling Haaland scored Norway's only goal, extending his record.
  • Portugal secured 2-1 victory; Gonçalo Ramos scored winner.
  • Cristiano Ronaldo remained benched despite being fit for Portugal.

Erling Haaland found the net again for Norway, but his record-breaking goal could not prevent Portugal from securing a 2-1 victory in Oslo in the UEFA Nations League. The result was particularly notable because Cristiano Ronaldo did not feature despite being fit enough to remain on the bench throughout the contest. Ronaldo had started Portugal’s opening Nations League match, a 1-0 win over Wales, but coach Roberto Martinez opted not to use him against Norway.

Haaland Strikes After Missing Early Chances

Norway had opportunities to take control during the opening period, with Haaland unable to convert several chances before the interval.

The Manchester City striker eventually found the breakthrough after the restart.

Following a free-kick from Martin Odegaard, Patrick Berg headed the ball into a dangerous area, allowing Haaland to react quickly and turn it into the net for his 22nd Nations League goal.

Also Check || WATCH: Messi Scores Incredible Free-Kick From Ridiculous Angle

The strike extended his record in the competition, but Norway’s celebration was short-lived.

Ramos Punishes Norway As Portugal Regain Lead

Portugal restored their advantage just minutes later through Goncalo Ramos, who capitalised on a mistake from goalkeeper Orjan Nyland.

The Norway goalkeeper’s poor distribution presented Ramos with an opportunity, and the AC Milan forward made no mistake as he finished to put Portugal 2-1 ahead.

Ramos almost added another shortly afterwards when Nyland misjudged a long ball and found himself stranded outside his area.

The striker rolled the ball into an empty net, but the effort was ruled out for offside.

Norway continued searching for an equaliser but struggled to find a way past Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa, who helped preserve the visitors’ lead.

Ronaldo’s 1,000-Goal Wait Continues

While Haaland added another milestone to his international record, Cristiano Ronaldo watched the entire match from the substitutes’ bench.

The 41-year-old has continued his Portugal career after the World Cup and remains focused on reaching 1,000 professional goals.

His next appearance will therefore be awaited with interest as his pursuit of the landmark continues.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the final score of the match between Norway and Portugal?

Portugal defeated Norway 2-1 in a UEFA Nations League match held in Oslo. Gonçalo Ramos scored for Portugal, while Erling Haaland scored for Norway.

Did Cristiano Ronaldo play in the match against Norway?

No, Cristiano Ronaldo did not feature in the match against Norway. He remained on the bench throughout the contest, despite being fit.

What record did Erling Haaland achieve in the match?

Erling Haaland scored his 22nd Nations League goal, extending his record in the competition. He found the net after the restart following a free-kick.

How did Portugal score their winning goal against Norway?

Gonçalo Ramos scored Portugal's winning goal by capitalizing on a mistake from Norway's goalkeeper, Ørjan Nyland. This put Portugal 2-1 ahead.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 28 Sep 2026 07:12 AM (IST)
Tags :
Cristiano Ronaldo Nations League Erling Haaland Norway Vs Portugal
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Football
WATCH: Messi Scores Incredible Free-Kick From Ridiculous Angle
WATCH: Messi Scores Incredible Free-Kick From Ridiculous Angle
Football
WATCH: Horror On Football Pitch! England Star Knocked Down By Heavy Roller In Thailand
WATCH: Horror On Football Pitch! England Star Knocked Down By Heavy Roller In Thailand
Football
Manchester City 115-Charge Saga: What Happens After Reported Guilty Verdict?
Manchester City 115-Charge Saga: What Happens After Reported Guilty Verdict?
Football
Cristiano Ronaldo Draws A Blank, Joao Felix Gives Portugal 1-0 Win Over Wales In Nations League
Cristiano Ronaldo Draws A Blank, Joao Felix Gives Portugal 1-0 Win Over Wales In Nations League
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: LPU Violence Escalates After Rape FIR, Campus Vandalised, Highway Blocked
Breaking: BJP CMs Unite Over SIR Row, Target Opposition, Demand Apology From Rahul Gandhi
Breaking News: Gorakhpur Floods Trigger Row, MP Ravi Kishan Faces Backlash, Phone Clash Viral
Breaking News: LPU Violence Row Deepens as Rape FIR Filed, Students Block Highway, Protest
Breaking News: Yogi Adityanath Slams Congress, SP Over SIR Row, Seeks Apology to Nation
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget