Haaland Scores, But Portugal Beat Norway As Ronaldo Watches From Bench

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Erling Haaland scored Norway's only goal, extending his record.

Portugal secured 2-1 victory; Gonçalo Ramos scored winner.

Cristiano Ronaldo remained benched despite being fit for Portugal.

Erling Haaland found the net again for Norway, but his record-breaking goal could not prevent Portugal from securing a 2-1 victory in Oslo in the UEFA Nations League. The result was particularly notable because Cristiano Ronaldo did not feature despite being fit enough to remain on the bench throughout the contest. Ronaldo had started Portugal’s opening Nations League match, a 1-0 win over Wales, but coach Roberto Martinez opted not to use him against Norway.

Haaland Strikes After Missing Early Chances

Norway had opportunities to take control during the opening period, with Haaland unable to convert several chances before the interval.

The Manchester City striker eventually found the breakthrough after the restart.

Following a free-kick from Martin Odegaard, Patrick Berg headed the ball into a dangerous area, allowing Haaland to react quickly and turn it into the net for his 22nd Nations League goal.

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The strike extended his record in the competition, but Norway’s celebration was short-lived.

Ramos Punishes Norway As Portugal Regain Lead

Portugal restored their advantage just minutes later through Goncalo Ramos, who capitalised on a mistake from goalkeeper Orjan Nyland.

The Norway goalkeeper’s poor distribution presented Ramos with an opportunity, and the AC Milan forward made no mistake as he finished to put Portugal 2-1 ahead.

Ramos almost added another shortly afterwards when Nyland misjudged a long ball and found himself stranded outside his area.

The striker rolled the ball into an empty net, but the effort was ruled out for offside.

Norway continued searching for an equaliser but struggled to find a way past Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa, who helped preserve the visitors’ lead.

Ronaldo’s 1,000-Goal Wait Continues

While Haaland added another milestone to his international record, Cristiano Ronaldo watched the entire match from the substitutes’ bench.

The 41-year-old has continued his Portugal career after the World Cup and remains focused on reaching 1,000 professional goals.

His next appearance will therefore be awaited with interest as his pursuit of the landmark continues.