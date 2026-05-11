WATCH: Pedri, Dani Olmo & Eric Garcia Spotted Cycling Through Barcelona After El Clasico Win

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Barcelona players celebrated title win with late-night bike rides.

Victory over Real Madrid secured the La Liga championship.

Goals from Rashford and Torres sealed the El Clasico triumph.

FC Barcelona stars Pedri, Dani Olmo and Eric Garcia were seen enjoying a late-night bicycle ride through the streets of Barcelona following the club’s memorable 2-0 El Clasico victory over Real Madrid at Camp Nou. The trio quickly became a talking point on social media after photos and videos of them cycling around the city surfaced online shortly after the match. Dani Olmo also shared moments from the outing on his official Instagram account, giving fans a glimpse of the celebrations following one of Barcelona’s biggest wins of the season. Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dani Olmo (@daniolmo)

The victory carried enormous significance for the Catalan giants, as it not only secured another triumph over their fiercest rivals but also confirmed FCB as La Liga champions for the 2025-26 campaign with three league matches still left to play.

Barcelona Seal La Liga Title In Style

Barcelona officially wrapped up the La Liga crown with a commanding 2-0 victory over Real Madrid at Camp Nou. The result moved the Blaugrana 14 points clear at the top of the standings, underlining their dominance over Madrid for a second straight season.

Ferran Torres played a major role in the victory and was involved early in the contest. In the ninth minute, Antonio Rudiger fouled Torres in a dangerous position, allowing Marcus Rashford to break the deadlock with a powerful effort that gave Thibaut Courtois no chance.

Barcelona doubled their advantage in the 18th minute when Torres found the net after an intelligent backheel assist from Dani Olmo. The home side continued to look dangerous throughout the game and maintained control for large periods of the contest.

Real Madrid Unable To Respond

Real Madrid struggled to produce a strong response after going behind. Courtois was forced into several important interventions, including cutting out a dangerous Rashford cross and denying Torres once again during the second half.

Jude Bellingham thought he had reduced the deficit, but his effort was ruled out for offside. Vinicius Junior also tested Joan Garcia, though the Barcelona goalkeeper reacted well to preserve the clean sheet.

The margin could have become even larger late in the match, with Courtois producing saves to stop efforts from Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski in the closing stages.

Once the final whistle was blown, celebrations immediately erupted among Barcelona players and supporters, with Pedri, Dani Olmo and Eric Garcia later spotted taking in the atmosphere around the city during their now-viral bicycle ride.