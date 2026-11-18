Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India defeated Pakistan 2-1 in fiercely contested SAFF Championship final.

India overcame deficit, capitalized on Pakistan's second-half red card.

Pakistan players showed sportsmanship, formed guard of honor for champions.

India secured record 10th SAFF title, extending regional dominance.

India and Pakistan were on opposite sides of a fiercely contested SAFF Championship 2026 final, but the moment that followed the match offered a different picture of their sporting rivalry. After India's 2-1 victory in Dhaka, Pakistan's players formed a guard of honour for the newly crowned champions, acknowledging their opponents' achievement in a gesture of sportsmanship.

The Indian players had just completed a remarkable comeback to secure the title, extending their record in the competition. Pakistan's gesture after the final provided a memorable moment beyond the result, with the opposing teams sharing the spotlight for a display of mutual respect.

Pakistan Footballers Honour India After SAFF Final

The guard of honour came after India defeated Pakistan 2-1 at the National Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday, November 17. The Blue Tigers had to recover from a first-half setback before turning the contest around to retain their continental regional crown.

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Pakistan team gave guard of honor after India won the SAFF Championship final. Sports spirit. https://t.co/pxwciN3nKw — Himanshu Pareek (@Sports_Himanshu) November 17, 2026

The gesture stood out given the intense sporting rivalry between the neighbouring countries. Rather than allowing the disappointment of defeat to overshadow the occasion, Pakistan's players acknowledged India's achievement as the defending champions celebrated another title.

India Stage Comeback To Beat Pakistan 2-1

Pakistan had taken the lead through Alamgir Ghazi in first-half stoppage time, leaving India with work to do after the break. The turning point arrived in the 59th minute when Junaid Shah received a straight red card following a VAR review for a dangerous challenge on Brison Fernandes.

India made their numerical advantage count almost immediately. Suhail Ahmad Bhat scored the equaliser in the 60th minute, bringing the Blue Tigers back into the contest and setting up a tense finish.

With extra time appearing a possibility, Sandip Mandi delivered the decisive moment in the 88th minute. The Indian defender headed home from Abdul Rabeeh's corner to complete the comeback and seal a 2-1 victory.

The result secured India's record-extending 10th SAFF Championship title and their third consecutive triumph in the tournament. While the victory added another chapter to India's success in the competition, Pakistan's post-match gesture offered a reminder that sporting respect can rise above the rivalry.