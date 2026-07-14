Own A Piece Of World Cup History! FIFA Selling 2026 Final Grass

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Temporary stadium grass quality faced criticism from players.

FIFA 2026: Football's global governing body, FIFA, has launched a unique and highly commercial merchandise initiative ahead of the 2026 World Cup final. Fans and collectors are being given the chance to literally own a piece of the championship field.

FIFA is selling individual, authenticated fragments of the natural grass pitch that will be used for the final match at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Priced at a steep $450 for the entry-level edition, this move has ignited significant conversation across the sporting world.

Collectible Package Details

Marketed officially as the "2026 FIFA World Cup Piece of the Pitch," the souvenir consists of a genuine section of the championship turf. To ensure longevity, each fragment of the grass is permanently encased and preserved inside a premium acrylic display resin.

According to the official FIFA digital store, the package is meticulously designed for collectors. Each item features a sleek USB keepsake that contains a digital "authenticity film". The entire commemorative set is presented in a premium hinged shoulder box accented with distinct spot UV detailing. The acrylic casing itself comes engraved with historical details, including the official tournament logo, the venue name, the date of the final (July 19, 2026), and a space dedicated to the match's ultimate final score.

A bizarre detail on the official storefront has drawn considerable amusement and confusion online. The product listing states that each turf segment measures "17.5 by 17.5 by 17.5," but it completely fails to specify the unit of measurement leaving fans to guess whether the dimensions represent inches, centimeters, or millimeters.

Shipping Restrictions and Tiered Pricing

While the baseline "Foundation Edition" costs $450, FIFA has partnered with UK-based manufacturer Keep Stub to offer even more exclusive, high-end variations. These tiered packages such as the "Hero Edition" range anywhere from $900 to $3,000. The ultra-premium editions include larger chunks of the pitch paired alongside extra memorabilia, like a gold-etched commemorative ticket and a miniature World Cup football. Each of the four tiers is strictly limited to 2,026 pieces. If the entire collection sells out, it is projected to generate upwards of $11.2 million in revenue.

However, buying a piece of this pitch comes with localized restrictions. The physical grass will not be shipped out until the final whistle blows on July 19. Furthermore, delivery options are currently restricted, with FIFA only making the turf available to valid addresses located within the United States and Europe.

Exorbitant Pricing and Pitch Criticisms

The decision to commercialize the turf has added to growing fan frustration regarding the overall cost of the tournament. FIFA has already faced severe backlash for ticket price inflation. Standard seats for the grand finale are retailing for up to $32,970, while premium hospitality packages which include food and drinks command between $32,500 and $34,500.

Additionally, the sale highlights the stadium's grass controversy. MetLife Stadium, home to the NFL’s New York Giants and New York Jets, normally utilizes an artificial turf field. Because FIFA mandates natural grass for World Cup matches, a temporary real grass surface had to be installed specifically for the tournament.

This temporary pitch has faced heavy criticism from players and managers alike due to its uneven texture and poor quality. Because the grass layout must be torn out immediately after the tournament to restore the NFL's preferred layout, FIFA decided to slice up and sell what would otherwise be discarded waste.