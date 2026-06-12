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HomeSportsFootballWATCH: Nora Fatehi's Fiery Performance At FIFA World Cup Fan Fest In Toronto

WATCH: Nora Fatehi's Fiery Performance At FIFA World Cup Fan Fest In Toronto

Nora Fatehi At FIFA Fan Fest: Watch Bollywood star Nora Fatehi set the stage ablaze at the Toronto FIFA Fan Festival with her new World Cup anthem 'Siir Siir'.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 12 Jun 2026 06:02 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Nora Fatehi headlined Toronto FIFA Fan Fest launch event.
  • She debuted her new international track,
  • Fatehi shared gratitude, posting performance footage online afterward.
  • This marks her second major collaboration with the FIFA.

Nora Fatehi At FIFA Fan Fest: Bollywood dancer and international artist Nora Fatehi has delivered a sensational headline performance at the Toronto FIFA Fan Festival to celebrate the official launch of the global football tournament. Her energetic appearance ahead of Canada's opening match provided a magnificent spectacle for thousands of travelling football supporters gathered in Ontario.

Nora's Moves Enchants Thousands In Canada

The exceptionally talented performer officially marked her debut at the Canadian fan park event on Friday afternoon. Her highly anticipated stage appearance occurred right before the tournament's second primary opening ceremony commenced.

The multi-talented artist chose to dazzle the massive crowd in a striking, sports-themed streetwear aesthetic that seamlessly blended contemporary style with heritage elements. She expertly completed her stage attire with loose-fitting denim trousers.

WATCH VIDEO

Live Anthem Performance Embraces Global Heritage

Fatehi performed her sensational new international tournament track, titled Siir Siir, alongside her fellow co-artists Vegedream and Sanjoyd. The intricate musical arrangement beautifully blends highly diverse global rhythms.

The official football anthem creatively integrates a legendary Moroccan supporter chant which translates directly as "Go". Behind the scenes, the performance featured immense Indian creative representation, including local choreographers, dancers, and structural stylists.

Social Media Message For Toronto Fans

Following the conclusion of her highly successful musical set, the global icon took to social media to share her profound gratitude. She posted the full performance footage online for millions of digital followers.

“Performing in Toronto for the first time.. SIIR SIIR at the FIFA Countdown Concert 2026. Thank you, Toronto, for coming out and being so incredible,” Fatehi stated on her official Instagram handle. The viral clip immediately generated substantial online traffic from global entertainment followers.

Historical Legacy With Football Federation

This monumental appearance marks the second time the Canadian-born star has collaborated directly with the international sports federation. She previously represented South Asia at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

During that historic tournament, she lent her vocal talents to the official commercial anthem, Light The Sky. Her continued integration into major sporting tournaments highlights her massive appeal across diverse international entertainment markets.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Nora Fatehi do at the Toronto FIFA Fan Festival?

She delivered a sensational headline performance at the Toronto FIFA Fan Festival. She performed her new international tournament track,

What song did Nora Fatehi perform at the FIFA Fan Fest?

Nora Fatehi performed her sensational new international tournament track,

What is Nora Fatehi's past involvement with FIFA?

This was her second collaboration with the international sports federation. She previously represented South Asia at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, lending her vocals to the anthem

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Jun 2026 06:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nora Fatehi FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony FIFA Fan Fest FIFA World Cup 2026 FIFA World Cup 2026 Anthem FIFA Countdown Concert 2026 Nora Fatehi FIFA Fan Fest Siir Siir Live Performance Toronto World Cup Countdown Concert Nora Fatehi Dance Video
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