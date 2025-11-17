Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
No Ronaldo? No Problem: Portugal Thrashes Armenia To Storm Into FIFA World Cup 2026

Portugal beat Armenia 9-1 in World Cup Qualifiers, securing a spot in next year's tournament. Bruno Fernandes and Joao Neves led the charge with hattricks in Ronaldo's absence.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 17 Nov 2025 10:50 AM (IST)
Portugal were without their captain Cristiano Ronaldo in a must-win FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier clash against Armenia at home. 

The absence of a pivotal figure like 'CR7' can be a perceived as a major psychological blow in important matches.

However, they had enough talent to completely steamroll over the opposition even without him, winning the match  with a scoreline of 9-1. With this victory, they have qualified for next year's FIFA World Cup.

This will be Ronaldo's sixth consecutive appearance at the coveted tournament. 

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Goals Galore For Portugal

As mentioned, Portugal scored a whopping 9 goals against Armenia in this clash, which was being played at the Estadio do Dragao in Porto. 

Renato Veiga opened the scoring for them in the 7th minute, after which Armenia equalized in the 18th minute.

The hosts took the lead again in the 28th minute, courtesy of striker Goncalo Ramos, followed by two relatively quick strikes from midfielder Joao Neves. 

Bruno Fernandes, acting as the stand-in captain in Ronaldo's absence, extended the score with a penalty in the first half's extra-time.

The goal-fest continued in the second half, as Fernandes struck again in the 51st minute, and then again in the 72nd minute with another penalty kick.

Neves completed his hattrick in the 81st minute of the match, and substitue Francisco Conceicao also got in on the action, scoring the 9th goal for Portugal in the dying minutes of the game.

Why Was Ronaldo Not Playing Against Armenia

Cristiano Ronaldo missed the FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Armenia as he is serving a Red Card suspension from Portugal's previous match against Ireland.

They lost that fixture 2-0 away from home, in which their captain was sent off in the 61st minute for seemingly elbowing Dara O'Shea.

Losing this fixture against Armenia would have meant competing in the Play Offs for a World Cup spot.

Published at : 17 Nov 2025 10:49 AM (IST)
