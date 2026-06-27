No Lionel Messi In Argentina's Starting XI vs Jordan - Reason Revealed

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has confirmed that talismanic captain Lionel Messi will not feature in the starting XI for La Albiceleste’s final Group J fixture against debutants Jordan at AT&T Stadium. "Leo will start on the bench. Leo will come in a little bit later," Scaloni said.

With Argentina already mathematically secure in the Round of 32 following consecutive wins over Algeria and Austria, the coaching staff is opting for long-term load management. Scaloni clarified that the 39-year-old superstar will begin the match on the bench, with the intention of introducing him as a second-half substitute to maintain physical sharpness.

Managing Workload for Knockout Marathon

The decision to rest the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner is heavily dictated by the grueling nature of the newly expanded 48-team World Cup schedule.

Before arriving in North America, Messi managed a persistent hamstring strain while playing for Inter Miami in Major League Soccer. While he has shown zero signs of physical discomfort during his explosive start to this tournament, the knockout stage presents a massive physical challenge. Argentina’s Round of 32 journey begins next Friday in South Florida, launching a potential gauntlet of five high-stakes elimination games packed into just 17 days if they successfully reach the final on July 19.

Record-Breaking Campaign in Group Stage

Resting Messi comes at a time when the legendary playmaker is in the form of his life, having single-handedly scored all five of Argentina's goals in the competition so far.

During the group opener, Messi registered his first-ever World Cup hat-trick in a 3-0 demolition of Algeria, drawing level with Germany’s legendary Miroslav Klose at 16 career tournament goals. He subsequently shattered the all-time record on Monday at the home of the Dallas Cowboys, bagging a clinical brace in a 2-0 win over Austria to take his historic tournament tally to 18 goals across six World Cup editions.

By finding the back of the net in six consecutive World Cup match appearances, the Argentine maestro has joined an elite club featuring only France’s Just Fontaine and Brazilian icon Jairzinho. Dropping the legendary forward to the bench offers an invaluable opportunity for Jordan - who entered their first-ever World Cup but face elimination after two opening losses - though Scaloni has kept his heavily rotated starting lineup closely guarded.