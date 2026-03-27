No Entry For Team India! Football Coach, Players Denied Entry In Stadium - Know Why

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Indian football reached a staggering new low on Thursday as national head coach Khalid Jamil and star players, including Sahal Abdul Samad, were blocked from entering the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium by security. The team, arriving for a scheduled press conference and pitch inspection ahead of their AFC Asian Cup qualifier against Hong Kong, was left stranded at the gates due to a financial dispute between the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) and the Kerala Football Association (KFA).

The unprecedented scenes in Kochi, the national team’s first visit to the city in a decade, have sparked nationwide outrage, with fans and experts labeling the administrative lapse a "national embarrassment."

GCDA Locked Gates

The drama unfolded when Jamil, accompanied by Kerala-born stars Ashique Kuruniyan, Sahal Abdul Samad, and Bijoy Varghese, reached the venue. Despite the significance of the fixture, GCDA security staff refused to open the gates, citing a lack of clearance from higher authorities.

According to reports from PTI, the GCDA demanded an immediate security deposit of ₹25 lakh and an additional ₹3 lakh in rent before allowing any access. While the KFA requested more time to process the payment, the stadium owners remained firm, eventually locking the main gates and forcing the national team to return to their hotel without addressing the media or inspecting the turf.

KFA Downplays "Technical Problem" Amid Chaos

While the sight of a national coach waiting outside a stadium went viral, KFA President Navas Meeran attempted to pacify the situation.

"The Asian Cup qualifier will go ahead as planned. What happened on Thursday was a minor technical problem, and it will be sorted out soon," Meeran told PTI.

However, the "minor" issue forced the team to shift their training session to a local ground 10 kilometers away. This isn't an isolated incident; just last month, the GCDA reportedly locked out Kerala Blasters ahead of an ISL match against Mumbai City FC over a similar rent dispute.

Dead Rubber, Higher Stakes

Though India is already out of contention for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup, the match against Hong Kong on March 31 remains crucial for FIFA ranking points and team morale. With fans expected to turn the stadium into a sea of blue, the administrative blunders have unfortunately taken the spotlight away from the team's preparation.