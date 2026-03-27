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HomeSportsFootballNo Entry For Team India! Football Coach, Players Denied Entry In Stadium - Know Why

No Entry For Team India! Football Coach, Players Denied Entry In Stadium - Know Why

A national embarrassment! Coach Khalid Jamil and India players were blocked from the Kochi stadium over a ₹25 lakh deposit row. GCDA locked the gates and refused to let players enter.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 27 Mar 2026 12:50 PM (IST)
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Indian football reached a staggering new low on Thursday as national head coach Khalid Jamil and star players, including Sahal Abdul Samad, were blocked from entering the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium by security. The team, arriving for a scheduled press conference and pitch inspection ahead of their AFC Asian Cup qualifier against Hong Kong, was left stranded at the gates due to a financial dispute between the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) and the Kerala Football Association (KFA).

The unprecedented scenes in Kochi, the national team’s first visit to the city in a decade, have sparked nationwide outrage, with fans and experts labeling the administrative lapse a "national embarrassment."

GCDA Locked Gates 

The drama unfolded when Jamil, accompanied by Kerala-born stars Ashique Kuruniyan, Sahal Abdul Samad, and Bijoy Varghese, reached the venue. Despite the significance of the fixture, GCDA security staff refused to open the gates, citing a lack of clearance from higher authorities.

According to reports from PTI, the GCDA demanded an immediate security deposit of ₹25 lakh and an additional ₹3 lakh in rent before allowing any access. While the KFA requested more time to process the payment, the stadium owners remained firm, eventually locking the main gates and forcing the national team to return to their hotel without addressing the media or inspecting the turf.

KFA Downplays "Technical Problem" Amid Chaos

While the sight of a national coach waiting outside a stadium went viral, KFA President Navas Meeran attempted to pacify the situation.

"The Asian Cup qualifier will go ahead as planned. What happened on Thursday was a minor technical problem, and it will be sorted out soon," Meeran told PTI.

However, the "minor" issue forced the team to shift their training session to a local ground 10 kilometers away. This isn't an isolated incident; just last month, the GCDA reportedly locked out Kerala Blasters ahead of an ISL match against Mumbai City FC over a similar rent dispute.

Dead Rubber, Higher Stakes

Though India is already out of contention for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup, the match against Hong Kong on March 31 remains crucial for FIFA ranking points and team morale. With fans expected to turn the stadium into a sea of blue, the administrative blunders have unfortunately taken the spotlight away from the team's preparation.

 

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why was the Indian football team blocked from entering the stadium?

The team was blocked due to a financial dispute between the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) and the Kerala Football Association (KFA) regarding security deposits and rent for stadium usage.

What did the GCDA demand for stadium access?

The GCDA demanded an immediate security deposit of ₹25 lakh and an additional ₹3 lakh in rent before allowing access to the stadium.

How did the KFA respond to the situation?

The KFA President called it a minor technical problem and assured that the match would proceed. They requested more time to process the payment.

What was the impact of the stadium gate dispute on the team?

The team was forced to return to their hotel without a press conference or pitch inspection, and their training session was moved to a different local ground.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Mar 2026 12:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Indian Football AFC Asian Cup Khalid Jamil KFA GCDA
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