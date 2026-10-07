Neymar, Ronaldinho Get Emotional As Messi Bids Farewell, Share Heartfelt Goodbye Messages

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Lionel Messi ended his international career with Argentina.

His final match saw him score, assist, winning 3-0.

Former teammates Neymar and Ronaldinho shared emotional tributes.

They praised Messi's profound impact on football globally.

Neymar and Ronaldinho shared emotional messages for Lionel Messi as the Argentina captain brought his international career to a close, with the two former Barcelona teammates paying tribute to his extraordinary impact on football.

Messi’s final appearance for Argentina came in a 3-0 win over Benin, with the 39-year-old scoring his 126th international goal and setting up two more goals. More than 85,000 supporters gathered to witness the farewell of one of football’s most decorated players.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner leaves international football with a World Cup, two Copa America titles, a Finalissima and Olympic gold among his major achievements. His departure marks the end of an era for Argentina, having represented the national team for more than two decades.

Neymar’s Emotional Message For Messi

Neymar, who shared the Barcelona dressing room with Messi and developed a close friendship with the Argentine, posted a heartfelt message as his former teammate said goodbye to international football.

The Brazilian recalled their time together and thanked Messi for inspiring his own love for the game. Neymar also acknowledged the impact Messi has had far beyond Argentina, saying the football world was grateful for everything he had contributed.

"Who loves football has enjoyed you throughout these years… Today is your last game in the shirt of your national team, of your country, and I hope you savor every second, that all the tributes today make you happy. It's not just Argentina that thanks you, the world thanks you for everything you did for football. Thank you for making me love football even more, it was an honor to have played against you and even more so to make history by your side. THANKS Leo Messi," Neymar wrote on social media.

WATCH: Neymar's Post For Lionel Messi

Quem ama futebol te aproveitou ao longo desses anos… Hoje é seu ultimo jogo com a camisa da tua seleção, do teu país e eu espero que você curta cada segundo, que todas as homenagens hoje te façam feliz. Não é só Argentina que te agradece, o mundo agradece por tudo que fez ao futebol. Obrigado por me fazer amar ainda mais o futebol, foi uma honra ter jogado contra você e mais ainda fazer história ao seu lado. GRACIAS Leo Messi 🐐 — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) October 6, 2026

The pair formed one of Barcelona’s most feared attacking combinations alongside Luis Suarez, winning major trophies together before Neymar eventually left the Spanish club.

Ronaldinho Looks Back At Messi’s Journey

Ronaldinho also paid tribute to Messi, reflecting on their relationship that dates back to the Argentine’s early years at Barcelona.

The Brazilian legend described it as a joy to have been part of Messi’s journey and highlighted the happiness they experienced while representing their countries and achieving their childhood dreams.

"What a pleasure and what joy to have been part of your story from the very first day, brother! You made us smile and enjoy football so much!!! Your name is etched in the history of your country, of the whole world... Only we know the joy we felt when we fulfilled our childhood dream, representing our entire nation and becoming world champions!!!! You gave everything for your national team and for your country... I understand you perfectly and I know that everything related to family makes us rethink things... Enjoy life, brother. I wish you the very best, today and always," Ronaldinho wrote.

WATCH: Ronaldinho's Post For Messi

Qué placer y qué alegría haber formado parte de tu historia desde el primer día hermano! Nos hiciste sonreír y disfrutar tanto del fútbol!!! Tu nombre está en la historia de tu país, de todo el mundo... Solo nosotros sabemos la alegría que sentimos al cumplir nuestro sueño de infancia, representar a toda nuestra nación y ser campeones del mundo!!!! Lo diste todo por tu selección y por tu país... Te entiendo perfectamente y sé que todo lo relacionado con la familia nos hace replantearnos las cosas... Disfruta de la vida, hermano. Te deseo lo mejor, hoy y siempre — Ronaldinho (@10Ronaldinho) October 6, 2026

Messi’s farewell brought together another generation of football greats, with Neymar and Ronaldinho among those reflecting on the career of a player who transformed Argentina’s fortunes and left an indelible mark on the sport.