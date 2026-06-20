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HomeSportsFootballNeymar Returns For Brazil: Opponent, Date And Venue Confirmed

Neymar Returns For Brazil: Opponent, Date And Venue Confirmed

Neymar was forced to sit out Brazil’s opening match against Morocco and their subsequent 3-0 win over Haiti while rehabilitating a grade two right calf strain.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 20 Jun 2026 10:14 AM (IST)

Brazil have received a monumental boost ahead of their final FIFA World Cup Group C fixture. Head coach Carlo Ancelotti has officially confirmed that superstar forward Neymar is on track to make his tournament debut against Scotland on Wednesday in Miami.

Scotland are set to take on Brazil in a high-stakes Group C showdown at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium, scheduled for June 25, 2026 (Thursday), at 3:30 AM IST. With a place in the knockout rounds potentially on the line, around 20,000 members of the Tartan Army are expected to back their team in force.

“Neymar will be training tomorrow individually, and on Monday with the rest of the team. He WILL be available for the match against Scotland,” Ancelotti stated via Goal.com’s Tom Hindle.

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The 34-year-old was forced to sit out Brazil’s opening match against Morocco and their subsequent 3-0 win over Haiti while rehabilitating a grade two right calf strain. However, speaking directly after the Seleção's comfortable win at Lincoln Financial Field, Ancelotti mapping out the forward’s immediate return to full fitness.

Neymar's Fitness Schedule:

Sunday: Individual isolated training & drills

Tuesday: Integration back into full first-team training sessions

Thursday: Available for selection vs Scotland (Miami Gardens)

Crucial Timing for Brazil

Neymar's return could not be timed better for the five-time world champions. Brazil easily brushed aside Haiti 4-0, but they suffered a massive blow in the first half when their star winger Raphinha limped off with a suspected hamstring strain.

Ancelotti acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding Raphinha’s condition, noting the Barcelona attacker requires extensive evaluation. Having Neymar back on the pitch provides the tactical flexibility and elite spark required to secure the top spot in Group C. Brazil currently sits on four points alongside Morocco, needing a positive result against a desperate Scottish side to safely guarantee smooth passage into the Round of 32 knockout phases.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is Neymar available to play in Brazil's upcoming World Cup match?

Yes, head coach Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that Neymar will be available for Brazil's FIFA World Cup Group C fixture against Scotland, marking his tournament debut.

When and where will Brazil play Scotland?

Brazil is set to play Scotland on June 25, 2026 (Thursday), at 3:30 AM IST. The match will take place at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium.

What injury was Neymar recovering from?

Neymar was rehabilitating a grade two right calf strain. This injury forced him to miss Brazil's opening match against Morocco and their subsequent win over Haiti.

What is the status of Raphinha's injury?

Star winger Raphinha limped off with a suspected hamstring strain during Brazil's match against Haiti. His condition requires extensive evaluation.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 20 Jun 2026 10:09 AM (IST)
Tags :
Neymar Brazil FIFA World Cup Neymar Injury Update FIFA World CUp 2026 Neymar Health Update
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