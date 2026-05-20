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HomeSportsFootballWATCH: Neymar Mobbed By Fans Inside Public Restroom? Truth Behind Viral Video

WATCH: Neymar Mobbed By Fans Inside Public Restroom? Truth Behind Viral Video

A video claiming Neymar Jr was mobbed inside a public restroom by fans is making rounds on social media. Here's the truth behind it.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 20 May 2026 01:00 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Viral video shows man resembling Neymar in public restroom.
  • The individual is a lookalike, not Neymar.
  • Neymar was recently selected for Brazil's World Cup squad.

Neymar Jr Viral Video: A viral video circulating widely across social media platforms has sparked some confusion among football fans after claims that it showed Neymar being surrounded by fans inside a public restroom. The clip appears to show a man resembling the Brazilian superstar trapped in a washroom while crowds gather outside attempting to take photos and videos. Given Neymar’s recent return to the spotlight following his inclusion in Brazil’s FIFA World Cup 2026 squad, many viewers immediately assumed the person in the footage was the former FC Barcelona and PSG forward himself. 

However, the viral claim is false.

Viral Video Features Neymar Lookalike, Not The Real Star

The individual seen in the video is not Neymar, but rather a lookalike, seemingly an individual named Eigon Oliver, who runs the Instagram account '@sosiadoney'.

The clip was apparently uploaded on the lookalike’s own social media profile before rapidly spreading online. Because of the striking resemblance, the video quickly generated lots of views and reactions, especially as Neymar has been trending heavily in recent days due to his international comeback.

Also Check: Biggest Brain Fade Moment Of IPL 2026 During RR vs LSG - WATCH

Neymar Set For Fourth FIFA World Cup Appearance

The timing of the viral video coincides with a major moment in Neymar’s career. Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti recently announced his 26-man squad for FIFA World Cup 2026. One of the biggest talking points from the squad announcement was Neymar’s inclusion after a lengthy absence.

The 34-year-old endured a difficult season filled with fitness setbacks and managed to play only eight matches for Santos FC following meniscus surgery.

Despite concerns surrounding his physical condition, Neymar is now set to participate in his fourth FIFA World Cup campaign. The Brazilian icon, who previously won Olympic gold and the UEFA Champions League with FC Barcelona, will be aiming to help Brazil secure their sixth FIFA World Cup title.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is the viral video showing Neymar in a public restroom real?

No, the viral video is false. The person in the video is not Neymar but a lookalike.

Who is the person in the viral video?

The individual in the video is a Neymar lookalike, reportedly named Eigon Oliver, who runs an Instagram account called

Why did the video go viral?

The video went viral due to the striking resemblance between the lookalike and Neymar, especially as Neymar had recently been announced in Brazil's World Cup squad.

Is Neymar playing in the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Yes, Neymar has been included in Brazil's 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup 2026, marking his fourth World Cup appearance.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 May 2026 12:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Neymar Jr Football Brazil SQUAD FIFA World Cup
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