WATCH: Neymar Mobbed By Fans Inside Public Restroom? Truth Behind Viral Video

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Viral video shows man resembling Neymar in public restroom.

The individual is a lookalike, not Neymar.

Neymar was recently selected for Brazil's World Cup squad.

Neymar Jr Viral Video: A viral video circulating widely across social media platforms has sparked some confusion among football fans after claims that it showed Neymar being surrounded by fans inside a public restroom. The clip appears to show a man resembling the Brazilian superstar trapped in a washroom while crowds gather outside attempting to take photos and videos. Given Neymar’s recent return to the spotlight following his inclusion in Brazil’s FIFA World Cup 2026 squad, many viewers immediately assumed the person in the footage was the former FC Barcelona and PSG forward himself.

"Neymar":

Porque tras ser convocado para la jugar en el Mundial 2026, lo captaron mientras estaba cagando en un baño público.pic.twitter.com/85x2sqX5Xu May 20, 2026

However, the viral claim is false.

Viral Video Features Neymar Lookalike, Not The Real Star

The individual seen in the video is not Neymar, but rather a lookalike, seemingly an individual named Eigon Oliver, who runs the Instagram account '@sosiadoney'.

The clip was apparently uploaded on the lookalike’s own social media profile before rapidly spreading online. Because of the striking resemblance, the video quickly generated lots of views and reactions, especially as Neymar has been trending heavily in recent days due to his international comeback.

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Neymar Set For Fourth FIFA World Cup Appearance

The timing of the viral video coincides with a major moment in Neymar’s career. Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti recently announced his 26-man squad for FIFA World Cup 2026. One of the biggest talking points from the squad announcement was Neymar’s inclusion after a lengthy absence.

The 34-year-old endured a difficult season filled with fitness setbacks and managed to play only eight matches for Santos FC following meniscus surgery.

Despite concerns surrounding his physical condition, Neymar is now set to participate in his fourth FIFA World Cup campaign. The Brazilian icon, who previously won Olympic gold and the UEFA Champions League with FC Barcelona, will be aiming to help Brazil secure their sixth FIFA World Cup title.