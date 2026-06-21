Free-Flowing Netherlands Demolish Sweden 5-1 In World Cup Masterclass

Netherlands emphatically kickstarted their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign, delivering a spectacular attacking clinic to blow away Sweden 5-1 at the NRG Stadium. Following a tentative 2-2 draw with Japan in their opening Group F fixture, Ronald Koeman's side bounced back in style to claim their first tournament win and take control of the group standings.

The resounding victory also saw the Oranje secure a historic milestone, becoming just the eighth nation in World Cup history to surpass the 100-goal mark. Conversely, it was a bruising reality check for Sweden, marking their heaviest World Cup defeat since a 7-1 thrashing by Brazil in 1950.

First-Half: The Brian Brobbey Show

The Dutch game plan centered on using width to carve open the Scandinavian defense, a tactic that paid immediate dividends. Ajax forward Brian Brobbey proved unstoppable in the opening exchanges, putting the Swedes to the sword:

The Breakthrough (5'): Cody Gakpo drove down the flank and picked out Brobbey with a precise cross. The striker finished clinically with a right-footed volley to break the deadlock.

The Cushion (17'): Denzel Dumfries turned provider from the right, delivering a low ball across the penalty area. Brobbey slid in courageously at the far post to guide it past Swedish goalkeeper Robin Olsen for his second.

Sweden tried to assert themselves through the physical presence of Viktor Gyökeres and Alexander Isak, even seeing a Gustaf Lagerbielke goal chalked off for offside. However, Dutch shot-stopper Bart Verbruggen made a string of exceptional saves to keep the clean sheet intact until the break.

Second-Half: Gakpo and Summerville Put on a Show

Any hopes of a Swedish comeback were firmly extinguished within minutes of the restart. Substitute Crysencio Summerville injected fresh energy immediately upon replacing Donyell Malen:

The Third Goal (47'): A sweeping move saw Denzel Dumfries slide a cross into the box, allowing Cody Gakpo to tap home effortlessly from close range.

The Rout Continues (54'): Gakpo doubled his personal tally just seven minutes later, collecting a pass on the left side of the area and drilling a powerful right-footed strike into the far corner.

Sweden pulled a goal back in the 59th minute when second-half substitute Anthony Elanga ran onto an Alexander Isak through-ball and calmly curled his finish past Verbruggen.

However, it proved to be a mere consolation as the Dutch backline, led by captain Virgil van Dijkw - ho briefly gave the bench a scare with a minor thigh knock - held firm. In the 90th minute, Summerville put the icing on the cake, cutting inside to unleash a sensational, dipping long-range drive to wrap up the 5-1 scoreline and mark his second goal of the tournament.