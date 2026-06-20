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HomeSportsFootballWatch: Morocco's Ismael Saibari Scores Fastest Goal Of FIFA World Cup 2026

Watch: Morocco's Ismael Saibari Scores Fastest Goal Of FIFA World Cup 2026

Saibari also became only the second African player - alongside Egypt's Mohamed Salah - to score in each of his first two career FIFA World Cup appearances.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 20 Jun 2026 08:04 AM (IST)

Morocco's midfielder Ismael Saibari etched his name into the history books by scoring the quickest goal of the 2026 FIFA World Cup so far, securing a vital 1-0 victory over Scotland in their Group C encounter at Boston Stadium.

Record Strike

Just 71 seconds into the match, Brahim Díaz exposed the Scottish defense with a perfectly weighted through ball. Saibari timed his run flawlessly and rifled a powerful shot past Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn into the roof of the net.

With this goal, Saibari became only the second African player - alongside Egypt's Mohamed Salah - to score in each of his first two career FIFA World Cup appearances. It also registers as Morocco's fastest-ever goal in World Cup history.

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Group C Outlook

Following an opening 1-1 draw against Brazil, Walid Regragui’s Morocco side now sits comfortably on 4 points after a win over Scotland in their most recent match today, placing them in a prime position to advance to the knockout rounds. Scotland remains on 3 points and faces a demanding final group game against Brazil to decide their qualification fate.

Reality check for Scotland 

It turned out to be a reality check for Scotland and the massive contingent of travelling supporters packing the stands in Boston, as the team struggled to lay a glove on Moroccan shot-stopper Yassine Bounou.

A hard-fought 1-0 triumph over Haiti in their Group C opener at the very same venue last week - marking the nation's first World Cup win since 1990 - had generated immense optimism, providing a perfect foundation to dream of a historic first-ever appearance in the tournament's knockout rounds.

While securing maximum points in this fixture would have booked their ticket out of the group stage, Scotland's qualification hopes now hang in the balance ahead of a high-stakes showdown against footballing giants Brazil in Miami next Wednesday. 

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What record did Ismael Saibari achieve in the recent match?

Ismael Saibari scored the quickest goal of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, just 71 seconds into the game against Scotland. It also stands as Morocco's fastest-ever World Cup goal.

What is Morocco's current standing in Group C after defeating Scotland?

Following a 1-0 win over Scotland and an earlier 1-1 draw with Brazil, Morocco now has 4 points. They are in a prime position to advance to the knockout rounds.

What unique individual record did Ismael Saibari set?

Saibari became only the second African player, alongside Mohamed Salah, to score in each of his first two career FIFA World Cup appearances.

What is the situation for Scotland regarding qualification for the knockout rounds?

Scotland is currently on 3 points and faces a demanding final group game against Brazil in Miami. Their qualification hopes now hang in the balance.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 20 Jun 2026 08:01 AM (IST)
Tags :
FIFA World Cup FIFA World CUp 2026 Ismael Saibari Morocco Vs Scotland Highlights
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