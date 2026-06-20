Watch: Morocco's Ismael Saibari Scores Fastest Goal Of FIFA World Cup 2026

Morocco's midfielder Ismael Saibari etched his name into the history books by scoring the quickest goal of the 2026 FIFA World Cup so far, securing a vital 1-0 victory over Scotland in their Group C encounter at Boston Stadium.

Record Strike

Just 71 seconds into the match, Brahim Díaz exposed the Scottish defense with a perfectly weighted through ball. Saibari timed his run flawlessly and rifled a powerful shot past Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn into the roof of the net.

With this goal, Saibari became only the second African player - alongside Egypt's Mohamed Salah - to score in each of his first two career FIFA World Cup appearances. It also registers as Morocco's fastest-ever goal in World Cup history.

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🚨 #Saibari entre dans l’histoire en inscrivant le but le plus rapide de cette Coupe du monde face à l’Écosse.

En une minute et quelques secondes! pic.twitter.com/dXvFiNfeH1 — WardaNews (@warda_news1) June 20, 2026

Group C Outlook

Following an opening 1-1 draw against Brazil, Walid Regragui’s Morocco side now sits comfortably on 4 points after a win over Scotland in their most recent match today, placing them in a prime position to advance to the knockout rounds. Scotland remains on 3 points and faces a demanding final group game against Brazil to decide their qualification fate.

Reality check for Scotland

It turned out to be a reality check for Scotland and the massive contingent of travelling supporters packing the stands in Boston, as the team struggled to lay a glove on Moroccan shot-stopper Yassine Bounou.

A hard-fought 1-0 triumph over Haiti in their Group C opener at the very same venue last week - marking the nation's first World Cup win since 1990 - had generated immense optimism, providing a perfect foundation to dream of a historic first-ever appearance in the tournament's knockout rounds.

While securing maximum points in this fixture would have booked their ticket out of the group stage, Scotland's qualification hopes now hang in the balance ahead of a high-stakes showdown against footballing giants Brazil in Miami next Wednesday.