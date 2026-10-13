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English NewsSportsFootballMissile Attack In Riyadh Halts Cristiano Ronaldo's Match

Missile Attack In Riyadh Halts Cristiano Ronaldo's Match

Yemen's Houthi rebels launched an attack towards the Saudi capital. Saudi forces reportedly intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile heading towards Riyadh.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 13 Oct 2026 02:08 PM (IST)

A reported missile attack in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, disrupted the scheduled Asian Champions League fixture between Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr and Neftchi Fergana on Monday.

The security alert delayed the start of the match by around an hour, with spectators reportedly instructed to remain in their seats. Once the game got underway, Al-Nassr secured a 3-1 victory, with Ronaldo finding the net.

Missile Attack Alert Delays Cristiano Ronaldo's Match

The match at Al-Awwal Park was scheduled to kick off at 9:15 PM local time. However, reports of an attack targeting Riyadh prompted a delay, with the fixture eventually starting approximately 60 minutes later.

According to reports, Yemen's Houthi rebels launched an attack towards the Saudi capital. Saudi forces reportedly intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile heading towards Riyadh.

Amid the security concerns, a stadium announcement instructed spectators to remain in their seats. The disruption came shortly before the scheduled start of the match involving Ronaldo's Al-Nassr.

Explosions Heard In Riyadh Before Match

According to media reports, AFP correspondents heard explosions in Riyadh shortly before the fixture. Residents also reportedly received air-raid alerts on their mobile phones, adding to concerns in the Saudi capital.

Despite the tense circumstances surrounding the match, play eventually commenced after the delay.

Cristiano Ronaldo Scores As Al-Nassr Win 3-1

After the delayed start, Al-Nassr delivered a winning performance against Neftchi Fergana, claiming a 3-1 victory. Ronaldo also scored during the contest, helping his team secure the result.

The incident brought security concerns in Riyadh into focus, as the reported missile interception and alerts disrupted preparations for a major football fixture featuring one of the sport's biggest stars.

Published at : 13 Oct 2026 02:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Cristiano Ronaldo Missile Attack Riyadh Riyadh News
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