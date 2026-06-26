Miracle At MetLife: Ecuador Stun Germany 2-1 To Claim Historic Spot In Round of 32

Ecuador produced one of the most magnificent comebacks in FIFA World Cup 2026 history, upsetting a rotated German side 2-1 at MetLife Stadium. The unexpected victory catapulted the South Americans into the Round of 32, transforming what looked to be a disastrous group campaign into a historic triumph.

Entering the final Group E matchday without a single goal to their name and desperate for a win, Ecuador faced an uphill battle against the four-time world champions.

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However, a spectacular long-range strike from Nilson Angulo and a clinical late winner from Gonzalo Plata sealed just the second World Cup knockout berth in La Tri's history, progressing as one of the best third-placed wildcard teams.

Sane Strikes Amid VAR Controversy

The match began in catastrophic fashion for Ecuador. With just two minutes on the stadium clock, Germany’s Florian Wirtz picked out Leroy Sané inside the penalty area, who opened his tournament account with a brilliant, curled finish to put the European heavyweights ahead 1-0.

The goal instantly sparked furious protests from the Ecuadorian players and coaching staff. In the immediate buildup, German midfielder Aleksandar Pavlović had caught Pedro Vite in the head with a dangerously high boot. Despite intense pressure from the South Americans, a brief VAR check surprisingly let the goal stand.

Historic Fightback

Rather than letting the controversial setback deflate them, Ecuador responded with relentless attacking intent. In the 9th minute, Sunderland winger Nilson Angulo seized on a loose ball well outside the penalty area and unleashed a thunderous, swerving strike that flew past a diving Manuel Neuer.

The goal marked Ecuador's 40th shot of the tournament and their first successful conversion, setting off wild celebrations across the stadium. The second half turned into a high-stakes tactical chess match. Germany thought they had a golden opportunity to restore their lead when Kai Havertz was brought down inside the box for a penalty.

However, the decision was overturned by the VAR after cameras spotted a foul committed earlier in the sequence by Sané.

With 13 minutes left on the clock, the defining moment arrived. Exploiting a rare, uncharacteristic error from Manuel Neuer, who failed to cleanly deal with a cross under immense aerial pressure, Gonzalo Plata reacted quickest to bundle the ball home from close range, sparking scenes of absolute ecstasy in New Jersey.

Knockout Fate Sealed for Group E

The historic 2-1 result left Group E with three teams advancing to the tournament's Round of 32. While Germany still finished as group winners on goal difference with 6 points, Ivory Coast secured the automatic runner-up spot by defeating Curaçao 2-0 in a simultaneous fixture.

Ecuador's heroic 4-point haul pushed them to the very top of the tournament's third-place wildcard tracker, ensuring their safe passage. Conversely, Curaçao’s fairytale debut campaign officially came to an end, bowing out of North America with a solitary point.