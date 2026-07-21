WATCH: Messi's Viral Dressing Room Speech Raises Questions After FIFA World Cup Final Defeat

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Upset players fueled speculation about a dressing room incident.

Argentina's flat performance added to fan conspiracy theories.

No official evidence supports any pre-match dressing room incident.

Argentina Dressing Room Controversy: Lionel Messi's pre-match dressing room speech has gone viral following Argentina's defeat to Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final. The clip, which surfaced on social media after the match, shows the Argentina captain urging his teammates to stay composed before kick-off as the defending champions prepared for football's biggest stage. Spain eventually edged Argentina 1-0 after extra time to lift the World Cup. Following the result, Messi's words have attracted widespread attention online, with fans wondering if something went wrong ahead of the contest.

Something happened inside that Argentina dressing room.



You cannot convince me this was just “final nerves.”



They arrived at the stadium smiling.



Then they emerged completely different.



Enzo looked close to tears.

Licha had sadness written all over his face.

Paredes… pic.twitter.com/fZr7bYbuMq July 21, 2026

Messi's Message To His Teammates

In the video, Messi can be seen addressing the squad in an attempt to keep everyone calm and focused before taking the field.

"Come on guys, stay calm, everyone. Let's stay calm, calm down. Let's just think about playing, alright? Stay calm. Let's forget everything, let's forget everything. Let's just play, come on, just focus on playing."

For many fans, Argentina's display felt unusually flat for a World Cup final. Combined with Messi's emotional address and the visible expressions of some players in the dressing room, the footage quickly became the subject of numerous conspiracy theories online.

Read More: Ronaldo Ignites FIFA Bias Controversy After Interacting With Anti-Argentina Post

Some users speculated that something may have happened inside the dressing room before kick-off, while others questioned whether the players were dealing with an issue that never became public.

100% something happened inside that Argentina dressing room.



They were certainly not themselves in the game.



Spain played boring but Argentina's resigned performance made them looked like stars.



We will know the truth one day. — G⚽️AT (@Masheng42Zero) July 21, 2026

It might be that Messi told the team that this is his last game for Argentina national team.. that would explain why many players were upset.. you could see their feeling even in the tunnel before they walked to the pitch. — Signal Vision (@SignalVisionX) July 21, 2026

Watch this closely Enzo looks like he’s been crying before kickoff and Licha’s eyes look the same then Messi told all of em “Let’s forget about everything”



Something must’ve happened before the game that none of us know about. pic.twitter.com/gsDM6rU5xG — J. 🇵🇸 (@Messilizer0) July 20, 2026

However, there is no official evidence to support those claims. Neither the Argentine Football Association nor any member of the squad has suggested there was any incident before the final.

As things stand, the dressing room clip has simply become another viral talking point after Spain's victory, with fans continuing to interpret the footage in different ways following Argentina's disappointing performance.

Spain Dominate As Argentina Fall Short

Argentina entered the final after producing several dramatic comeback victories during the tournament, including their semi-final win over England. However, the defending champions struggled to impose themselves against a disciplined Spanish side.

Spain controlled possession for long periods and limited Argentina's attacking opportunities throughout the contest.

Lionel Scaloni's team found it difficult to create clear openings, while Messi was largely kept quiet as Spain's defence executed its game plan effectively.