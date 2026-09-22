WATCH: Messi Unveils Special Argentina Jersey Ahead Of Farewell Match

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Lionel Messi unveiled special Argentina jersey for his farewell match.

Jersey features Sol de Mayo pattern, name and number in gold.

Messi ends his storied international career with numerous records and trophies.

Messi Farewell Jersey: Lionel Messi has given fans a glimpse into his emotional Argentina farewell by unveiling a special jersey ahead of what is set to be his final appearance for the national team. The Argentine icon took to Instagram to share a video of the shirt, which carries his famous No. 10 in gold along with the distinctive Argentine Sol de Mayo pattern on the back. La Pulga also attached a heartfelt caption to the post, emphasizing the significance the shirt holds for him.

"Ultimo partido… Una camiseta para toda la vida One last match… A jersey for a lifetime,"

WATCH: Messi Reveals Special Argentina Jersey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

The video starts with a shot of Argentina's current regular home shirt hung on a wall.

Messi steps into the frame and takes it off the hook, replacing it with the special farewell shirt. However, only the back of it, with Messi's name and number in gold, has been revealed so far.

The special kit is expected to become a lasting symbol of the end of Messi’s extraordinary international career. For Argentine fans, the prospect of seeing their captain in the national colours for one final time has added huge anticipation around the occasion.

Messi’s Final Chapter With Argentina

The 39-year-old brought down the curtain on his international career after an unforgettable run that began with his senior debut in 2005.

His time with Argentina included years of heartbreak before the trophies finally arrived.

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Messi endured defeats in the 2014 World Cup final and the 2015 and 2016 Copa America finals before leading Argentina to the 2021 Copa America title.

He then reached the pinnacle by captaining Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar in 2022. Messi scored twice in the final against France before converting his penalty in the shootout as Argentina prevailed 4-2 after a 3-3 draw through extra time.

Argentina added another major honour in 2024 by successfully defending their Copa America title.

Messi’s international journey has also seen him become Argentina’s all-time leading scorer and most-capped player. His World Cup career stretched across six editions, from 2006 through 2026.

He finished FIFA World Cup 2026 as the second-highest top-scorer, only losing 1-0 to Spain in the final.