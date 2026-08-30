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English NewsSportsFootballWATCH: Messi Smashes Four Goals, Ends Inter Miami's Winless Run

WATCH: Messi Smashes Four Goals, Ends Inter Miami's Winless Run

Lionel Messi delivered a stunning four-goal display as Inter Miami crushed Montreal 7-1, rewriting club and MLS records in a remarkable evening.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 30 Aug 2026 11:35 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Inter Miami's 7-1 victory ended their five-game winless streak.
  • Messi scored four goals, assisted once, dominating the match.
  • Messi now leads MLS Golden Boot, scoring eighteen goals.

Messi Four Goals: Lionel Messi produced another extraordinary MLS performance on Saturday, scoring four times and setting up another goal as Inter Miami CF demolished CF Montreal 7-1 at home. The emphatic victory ended Miami's five-game winless streak across all competitions while simultaneously sending Messi to the top of the MLS Golden Boot standings. The result was also historic for Inter Miami, who established a new club record for goals scored in a single match.

Messi's spectacular evening took his season tally to 18 goals and 10 assists, moving him ahead of FC Dallas striker Petar Musa, who had 16 goals.

Messi Takes Over The Golden Boot Race

Messi needed just one game to completely change the complexion of the MLS Golden Boot battle.

Before kickoff, the Argentine was two goals behind Musa. By the final whistle, he had moved two goals clear at the top.

Read More: Suryakumar Yadav Reveals Sanju Samson's Surprising Reaction To T20 World Cup Snub

Miami started aggressively as they looked to end their difficult run of results. After Montreal briefly levelled the contest at 1-1, Messi restored the hosts' advantage with a free-kick in the 40th minute.

He was not finished there. The 39-year-old doubled his tally shortly after half-time, producing a brilliant individual run before finding the net in the 52nd minute.

Messi then completed his hat-trick by lifting a delicate finish over Montreal goalkeeper Thomas Gillier.

He saved perhaps the most dramatic moment for the closing stages, firing home another free-kick from distance to complete a stunning four-goal performance.

Messi Adds More MLS History

The extraordinary display also added two more milestones to Messi's growing MLS legacy.

He became only the 19th player in MLS history to score four goals in a single match. Messi also reached 20 multi-goal games faster than anyone else in league history, accomplishing the feat in only 72 appearances.

That said, despite the huge victory, Miami remain 10 points behind Nashville SC in the race for the Supporters' Shield and the top position in the Eastern Conference.

That leaves their hopes of finishing first looking difficult, but Messi's explosive return to form could provide a major boost for the remainder of the campaign.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the result of Inter Miami's recent match against CF Montreal?

Inter Miami secured an emphatic 7-1 victory over CF Montreal. This win ended Miami's five-game winless streak across all competitions.

How did Lionel Messi perform in the match against CF Montreal?

Lionel Messi delivered an extraordinary performance, scoring four goals and setting up another. His display led Inter Miami to a record-breaking win.

What impact did Messi's performance have on the MLS Golden Boot standings?

Messi's four goals sent him to the top of the MLS Golden Boot standings with 18 goals and 10 assists. He moved two goals clear of Petar Musa.

What club record did Inter Miami achieve in this game?

Inter Miami established a new club record for goals scored in a single match. They defeated CF Montreal 7-1.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 30 Aug 2026 11:33 AM (IST)
Tags :
Golden Boot Lionel Messi Inter Miami MLS
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